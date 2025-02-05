Council backs application for new £200k community centre

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

A request for £200,000 to develop and build a new community centre has been approved by senior councillors.

At a Powys County Council meeting, councillors received a request for £200k from the Brecknockshire committee reserve for a new centre in Hay-on-Wye.

The proposal came from Hay & District Sports & Community Association Ltd (HADSCAL), who want the money to fund the design, surveys, planning applications and any other necessary work for the project.

Brecknock reserve

The Brecknock reserve is a historic pot of money that Powys has held for nearly 30 years, of which the Cabinet are now responsible for.

Finance portfolio holder, Cllr David Thomas explained that the £200,000 has always been “earmarked” for a future community centre by Brecknockshire committee.

Cllr Thomas said: “The advice offered in the report is that the proposal by HADSCAL has the support of Hay town council and the intention is broadly in line with the intention and purpose of the reserve.”

“It’s proposed that release of this funding should be drawn down quarterly in arrears with relevant information explaining activity and cost incurred by the organisation”, he added.

Council leader Cllr James Gibson-Watt said that he would “warmly support” approving the application.

Unanimous support

County councillor for Hay, Cllr Gareth Ratcliffe said: “Hay has been awaiting a new community centre for over 20 years.

“This project offers a fantastic opportunity to bring together several much-needed facilities.”

The proposals include: a community building that will provide a permanent home for both the Youth Club and the community transport provider Hay Dial a Ride, inits for 10 business start-ups, garden allotments, an all-weather sports pitch, a fitness facility, a bike tract, and potentially a swimming pool.

Councillors moved on to a vote and unanimously supported the proposal.

