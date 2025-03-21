Council backs Blaenavon’s World Heritage Day celebration

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Blaenavon’s World Heritage Day celebration is set to go ahead again this June thanks to funding from the local council.

This year’s event will mark 25 years since the town was awarded the prestigious World Heritage status by United Nations cultural body UNESCO in recognition of its contribution to the industrial revolution.

Torfaen Borough Council has agreed to provide £10,000 towards the volunteer run event and its foundational economy officer Tim Monckton warned without support it would be in danger.

His report stated: “Without this funding, it is unlikely that World Heritage Day will be able to go ahead this year. It is organised by volunteers who are looking to raise some match funding, but their ability to do so is limited.”

‘Positive impact’

Mr Monckton also said the event would have a “positive impact” on five new businesses due to open on Broad Street in the coming months which include a deli, a florist, a tourism retail shop and a Post Office.

More than 1,000 people attended last year’s event with attendance recorded by footfall counters.

The award is being made from the council’s adults and communities reserve fund and Mr Monkton said the event forms part of the World Heritage Management plan’s objective to engage and educate local communities and key stakeholders which is required by UNESCO chiefs in Paris.

This year’s event will be staged on Saturday, June 28 from 10am to 4pm and normally involves the council working with local businesses, Blaenavon World Heritage Centre, Blaenavon’s Workmen’s Hall, Blaenavon Town Council, and numerous community groups.

It is also used by the borough council to engage with residents and last year its waste and recycling service was one of a number of council teams to have a stall at the event.

