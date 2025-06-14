Council backs campaign group fighting plans to downgrade hospital services

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A campaign group opposing plans which could see services downgraded at a Welsh hospital has been backed by county councillors.

Protect Bronglais Services, the campaign group working on behalf of Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth, the only acute hospital in mid-Wales, received support from Ceredigion councillors who stated the time has come to “stand up.”

Last month, Hywel Dda University Health Board launched a public consultation, running to August 31, into potential changes across in service provision across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, after classifying nine key services as ‘critical’, stating that urgent reorganisation is necessary.

The services identified are: critical care, dermatology, emergency general surgery, endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, radiology, stroke, and urology.

There are no changes to how people access emergency care (A&E) or minor injury care.

Reduced services

It has raised concerns that some services currently provided at Bronglais could be downgraded, with one of the many options over the services including stroke at the hospital being downgraded to a ‘treat and transfer’ model, with reduced services in Ceredigion.

In neighbouring Pembrokeshire, fears have been raised that patients at Withybush Hospital could be relocated to other hospitals in the health board area through a potential reduced intensive care service.

A Notice of Motion by Cllr Alun Williams, heard at the June 12 meeting of Ceredigion County Council, said: “Ysbyty Cyffredinol Bronglais may be on the northern periphery of the Hywel Dda Health Board area, but it is in a central position on the map of Wales and the only general hospital between Carmarthen and Bangor. It provides vital healthcare services for patients in Ceredigion, Powys and Meirionydd.

“Accessibility and local provision are fundamental to good healthcare and we will take a critical view of any proposals likely to lead to a loss of local services. We note that concerns have recently been raised about the potential reduction of services at the hospital by Hywel Dda University Health Board – this time concerning stroke services.

“To this end we support in principle the work of the Protect Bronglais Services local campaign group in its efforts to prevent any reduction of services at the hospital.

“Given that public transport links are already inadequate in this region, moving services away from Aberystwyth will make access to adequate hospital treatment even more difficult.”

‘Maximum provision’

It adds: “As a council we call for the maximum provision of facilities and services at Ysbyty Cyffredinol Bronglais and for equity of healthcare for the population of central Wales.”

The call by Cllr Williams asks that: “Hywel Dda University Health Board acknowledges that the residents of Ceredigion and central Wales deserve as full and accessible a health service as all other residents within the Board’s remit.”

“Hywel Dda University Health Board, and the Welsh Government, must clarify their positions on the future of vital services at Bronglais in general and equity of access to healthcare for the population of central Wales, stroke services in particular.”

Speaking at the June 12 meeting, Cllr Williams, who had presented the notice on behalf of Cllr Gareth Davies, said concerns about the potential loss of services had led to the Protect Bronglais Services group being set up, with a previous public meeting attracting more than 200 people, with a further – larger – meeting due to take place in the great hall at Aberystwyth University’s campus.

He said a petition to the Senedd had also been launched, which has already attracted more than 2,400 signatures since its recent launch.

All petitions with more than 250 signatures will be discussed by the Petitions Committee after they have finished collecting signatures, and those attracting 10,000 will be considered for a debate in the Senedd.

He said the issue was greater than just services for Ceredigion.

“Bronglais is the only hospital between Carmarthen and Bangor and a broad swathe of land in central Wales; Bronglais is absolutely pivotal to the Welsh healthcare system.”

He reflected on a successful 2012 campaign to preserve services at Bronglais, saying there was now “a new generation of leaders in the health board with new financial pressures,” adding: “We need to make sure they understand the importance of Bronglais, the time has come for Ceredigion council to also stand up.”

Cllr Eryl Evans, who seconded the motion, said: “The stroke department has been recognised as one that gives very high standards of care, the service as it is is perfect; it’s completely unreasonable and a gross extra strain on the patients.”

Travel

Cllr Catrin MS Davies said a reduction in stroke services would be “forcing residents to travel to Llanelli or Haverfordwest,” adding: “This proposal goes against the right to a fair and equitable health service, residents of the north of the county will be secondary residents.”

Cllr Shelly Childs said the call was “probably the most important motion going at the moment,” saying the journey for some would amount to “a whole tank of petrol” to access services.

Cllr Williams’ motion was unanimously backed by councillors.

At the May meeting of the health board, Medical Director Mr Mark Henwood said: “No decisions have been made on the options presented, and there are currently no preferred solutions. The changes we are looking to make are to ensure we have safe, high-quality services and affordable healthcare in the future, and have at their heart the best interests of the people of west Wales and their patient experience.”

Following consultation, including public drop-in events, the proposals will be further discussed at a future health board meeting, expected to be held in November of this year.

