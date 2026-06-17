Council backs caravan site expansion to meet Gypsy and Traveller accommodation needs

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to expand a caravan site in one Welsh county as part of a bid to meet the need for Gypsy and Traveller accommodation have been backed by councillors.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council was considering expanding Beddau caravan site by nine pitches and cabinet has backed the proposals.

The cabinet report for Monday, June 15, recommended councillors agree that officers proceed with the proposed expansion incorporating a site office and a play area as part of phase one and submit the associated planning application.

It also recommended that, subject to a successful planning outcome, cabinet agreed officers submit a funding application to Welsh Government to support the financial delivery of the development.

Another recommendation was for cabinet to agree officers continue investigations into the potential of the land located to the north of the Beddau caravan site in order to assess its suitability for accommodating additional pitches in the future.

The council is required to undertake a Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment (GTAA) every five years.

The most recent assessment covering 2022 to 2027 has identified a need for additional Gypsy and Traveller pitches within RCT.

Proposed expansion

The proposed expansion of the Beddau caravan site by nine pitches, alongside supporting facilities such as a site office and play area, represents a “practical and deliverable first phase in meeting this identified need”, the cabinet report said.

It also said further exploration of land to the north of the existing Beddau caravan site would enable the council to assess longer-term opportunities for additional provision.

It said: “This proactive approach will help ensure the council remains compliant with its statutory duties and responsive to the accommodation needs of Gypsy and Traveller communities into the future.”

The assessment shows that the council currently has 16 pitches/plots in total.

This includes seven pitches with modern utility blocks at Beddau caravan site which was refurbished in 2011.

There is a private site in Llanharry with two pitches and a private site in Hirwaun with one pitch.

In terms of travelling showpeople yards there are three yards with a total of six plots.

The assessment found that for Gypsy and Traveller pitches 22 more are needed by 2027 with a further five required by 2037 making a total of 27 pitches.

When it comes to travelling show people plots two more are needed by 2027 and another two by 2037 making a total of four plots.

There is said to be no immediate requirement for transit sites due to the low number and transient nature of unauthorised encampments.

Planning approval

If planning approval is given for the Beddau site expansion the council will apply for Welsh Government external grant funding to carry out the required works but works could also be funded from the existing affordable housing budget within the capital programme.

The Beddau site currently has seven pitches which provides a potential income to the council of £26,236.

If the site was to increase by nine pitches this could potentially provide an additional income of £43,726 a year.

It is proposed that this income is used to fund a housing officer who

would have responsibility for the site.

Running costs of the newly-built site office are anticipated to be minimal due to its small floor area and limited facilities and can be absorbed within the current budget for the site.

Welsh Government guidance states that each pitch should be capable of accommodating an amenity block, a mobile home, touring caravan, and parking for two vehicles.

It says mobile homes should be situated in a way which will reduce the risk of fire spreading between buildings and structures on a pitch.

A gap of three metres should be observed between a mobile home and pitch boundary with a minimum distance of no less than six metres between mobile home.

A site office is recommended as part of the plans for a council member of staff because the plans for the pitches have been developed using the Welsh Government guidelines.

Sensible approach

Councillor Mark Norris said this was a sensible approach following a consultation which had high agreement with the plans and they now need to take it forward to the planning stage in order to meet their legal obligations.

Councillor Maureen Webber said there was a general unmet need across Wales within these communities and they have got a statutory duty and a duty of care under the Equalities Act.

“I’m pleased that we are a proactive authority and we’re looking to address the needs of the Gypsy and Traveller community,” she added.