Council backs Eisteddfod plans with £73,000 funding package

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Financial backing of this year’s Eisteddfod in Pembrokeshire, to the tune of £73,000, with a potential budget of up to £200,000, has been approved by senior councillors.

The 2026 Eisteddfod, running from August 1-8 at Llantwd, north Pembrokeshire, holds particular historical significance as it marks the 850th anniversary of the first recorded Eisteddfod, held in 1176 at Castell Aberteifi.

With this year’s Maes located close to the original site, the event is expected to be a landmark occasion for the region and for Wales as a whole.

The National Eisteddfod is the largest cultural festival in Europe and one of the most prominent events in the Welsh cultural calendar, attracting approximately 175,000 visitors annually.

The festival celebrates Welsh language, literature, music, and the arts, with a diverse programme of competitions, performances, exhibitions, and community activities.

The Eisteddfod proclamation took place in Narberth last May, with hundreds attending.

At the June meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, members were asked to approve Pembrokeshire County Council to lead and deliver Pentre’r Garreg Las at the National Eisteddfod 2026.

Cabinet was also asked to approve the current financial commitment of approximately £73,751 (+ VAT), noting that further costs will be finalised as the programme develops, and endorse collaborative arrangements with Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire County Councils.

A budget for up to £200,000 for the promotion of the event is also being pencilled in; members hearing it was hoped this figure would be a ceiling of potential costs, with hopes the council’s part could be lowered by external funding.

A report for members, presented by Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Safeguarding and the Welsh Language Cllr Alistair Cameron, said: “The National Eisteddfod is Europe’s largest travelling cultural festival, attracting up to 170,000 visitors annually and providing a nationally significant platform for the celebration of Welsh language, culture and identity.

“As lead authority, Pembrokeshire is responsible for the overall coordination, planning and funding of the Pentre. This includes the development of the overarching concept, the curation of a coherent thematic programme, and the management of key relationships with partner authorities, stakeholders and delivery partners.”

It went on to say: “While initial site, infrastructure and concept costs have been identified at approximately £73,751 (+ VAT), it is recognised that the full delivery of Pentre’r Garreg Las, as a flagship offer led by Pembrokeshire, will necessitate a broader major events budget estimated in the region of £200,000. The funding for this is coming from the current major events budget with additional funding coming from the initiative fund reserve.”

The report said efforts will be made to maximise external funding opportunities in order to mitigate the net cost to the council.

Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Pembrokeshire to showcase the best of this county,” adding: “The last time it was here was 2004, we get to see this opportunity maybe every 20 years, it’s down to us to make the best of the opportunity, overall it’s a fantastic story for us as a county.”

A full budget breakdown is expected at the July Cabinet meeting, members agreeing to back the recommendations.