Council backs judicial review of decision over massive solar farm

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

Councillors have strongly supported a bid to seek a judicial review into a decision by the Welsh Government to allow a massive solar farm on Anglesey.

The Alaw Môn project would see solar panels placed over 660 acres of agricultural land near Llyn Alaw.

The Government approved the plans in August sparking major concerns from locals and politicians.

Calls were made for the minister to reconsider with opposition initially centred on the loss of good quality farmland and the increasing number of solar farms on Anglesey.

Others focused on the scheme’s proximity to Llyn Alaw reservoir, which supplies drinking water for around 30,000 people and its impact on the historical landscape.

The decision was ratified by Rebecca Evans, the Welsh Government’s cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning.

‘Danger’

At a meeting of the council’s executive, on Thursday, September 25, leader of the Anglesey Independents, Cllr Aled Morris Jones said the island was now ” at one minute to midnight and facing its own Tryweryn,” in “danger of being flooded by solar panels”.

He told the meeting he was pleased to present a notice motion, and equally pleased to say that it would be superseded by an amendment that had been “agreed by all”.

That amendment was also later amended again during the meeting.

He said: “Anglesey Independents call on Anglesey County Council to seek a judicial review of the decision by The Welsh Government to allow planning permission to the Alaw Môn solar farm development.

“This proposed development has caused a great deal of concern in our communities and we as a County Council must seek all possible means to challenge this decision.”

The notice was seconded by Councillor Ken Hughes who said most residents were “angry” with the Welsh Government for allowing the scheme.

As councillors, they would “need to turn every possible stone” to apply for the review to overturn the decision.

In a second motion council leader Cllr Gary Pritchard, on behalf of Plaid Cymru, also expressed “disappointment and frustration” with the decision.

Permit

He proposed that: “The council expresses its disappointment and frustration in the Welsh Government’s decision to permit the Alaw Môn solar farm development contrary to its policies on the use of best and most versatile agricultural land.

“The proposed development has cause a great deal of concern for the island’s communities creating concern over food security.

“The council is asked to look at every possible option including a judicial review to challenge the decision, as well as working with community groups working towards the same aim.”

“If the council chooses not to undertake a judicial review, we commit to providing a sum of money to the Tir Môn group, based on the advice of the chief executive, the monitoring officer and the 151 officer”.

The Grwp Tir Môn is a community group focused on protecting the local environment by challenging the planning permission for the solar farm

Cllr Pritchard added: “We have objected from the very start”.

Cllr Ieuan Jones said he was also “disappointed” with the minister’s decision and that “we should do everything possible to fight this decision from Cardiff”, whilst Llio Angharad Owen said the decision had come as “a blow” to local people who had raised “valid points”.

Cllr Robert Llewelyn Jones was a lone voice, supporting the proposed solar frm. He said it “was an opportunity to show they could be serious in the war against global warming”.

He suggested that sheep could graze beneath the panels, and the scheme could bring “benefits to the local farming community”.

He asked the chamber to vote against the scheme to “ensure our carbon footprint is reduced”.

Climate change

Cllr Pritchard said “we are not objecting to renewable energy, we are not refusing to back the climate change challenge but we are rejecting this development which is being forced on us”.

Cllr Morris Jones raised the issue of food and energy security, saying “we cannot afford to lose valuable agricultural land” and said it was “a fallacy that you could farm underneath the panels”.

He emphasised “we are pro-solar, but in the appropriate place and in a commensurate number.

“This is flooding, just like Tryweryn, but not with water but with solar panels, and God willing we can stop it”.

In the vote there were 26 in favour, one against and three abstained.