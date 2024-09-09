Council backs motion to devolve Crown Estate

Stephen Price

Labour-run Swansea Council has backed a motion to devolve the Crown Estate ‘to support the social needs of the Welsh people’ as a ‘matter of urgency’.

In a notice shared to the council’s website, councillors have confirmed their support for devolution of the Estate, calling for the Leader to write to the Welsh Government.

The notice states: “Notice of Motion from Councillors Chris Evans, Rob Stewart, Mary Jones Andrea Lewis, David Hopkins, Yvonne Jardine, Mike Lewis, Wendy Lewis, Lesley Walton, Nicola Matthews, Elliott King and Robert Francis-Davies.

“We confirm that Swansea Council supports the campaign to devolve management of the Crown Estate and its assets in Wales to the Welsh Government and that the funds raised be used to support the social needs of the Welsh people.

“We ask the Leader to write to the Welsh Government outlining our support to help persuade Westminster to devolve the Crown Estate as a matter urgency.”

Welsh assets

The Crown Estate is a corporation responsible for managing the monarchy’s huge property interests – the profits of which go to the UK Treasury.

It has a £16bn portfolio of land and seabed across Wales, England and Northern Ireland, and recently posted a record £1.1bn in profits, which surged by more than £658 million during the year ending March 31.

Currently, 12% of those profits are passed on to the royal family through the Sovereign grant. This means that the royal family’s revenue will jump from £86.3 million in 2024/2025 to £132 million in 2025/2026.

The Crown Estate has substantial assets in Wales, including 65% of the Welsh foreshore and riverbed and more than 50,000 acres of land.

In recent years, its income from assets in Wales has increased substantially because of the growth of offshore windfarms, which pay the Crown Estate to lease the sea bed.

Between 2020 and 2023 the value of its holdings in Wales increased from £96m to over £853m.

U Turn

Nation.Cymru recently revealed that the Welsh Government has had no discussions with the UK Government about devolving the Crown Estate to Wales.

This is despite Labour in Wales consistently claiming it’s a firm commitment of theirs.

The youngest member of the House of Lords, Baroness Carmen Smith, submitted a written question to the Treasury asking for details of any discussions between the administrations in Cardiff Bay and Westminster regarding the issue.

Responding, Labour’s Lord Livermore said: “The UK Government has had no discussions with the Welsh Government on devolving the Crown Estate”.

He added: “The Crown Estate has played a significant role in attracting international investment into Wales to support the UK’s net zero target and will continue to do so through future leasing rounds for offshore wind developments, including floating wind projects in the Celtic Sea.

“They work closely with the Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales in support of shared priorities, ensuring that these resources are sustainably managed for the long term.

“Introducing a new entity would fragment the market, complicate existing processes, and likely delay further development offshore, undermining investment in Welsh waters.”

The Plaid Cymru peer said the written answer was proof the Welsh Government isn’t “serious” about their claims of seeking the devolution of the Crown Estate to Wales.

Continued calls

Plaid Cymru says Wales’ natural resources should be controlled by Wales for the benefit of the communities of Wales – not Westminster.

The party has long called for an arrangement similar to Scotland which would give Wales a direct say in how the profits from new floating wind farms planned off the Welsh coast would be spent.

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “During the election campaign, we were told that things would be better with two Labour governments on either end of the M4 – but it’s clear that change means nothing as far as Wales is concerned.

“The Labour Government in Wales has previously said that the Crown Estate should be devolved but they have consistently failed to persuade or even raise the matter with their bosses in London.

“This failure, alongside the UK Labour Government’s refusal to give Wales power over our natural resources, means profits from investments made by GB Energy and Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru will continue to leave Wales for the Treasury and the Monarch.

“This is cash that must be kept and reinvested here in Wales to address the issues facing our communities and bring down energy bills.”

Powers

Both the previous First Minister Vaughan Gething and Economy Secretary Jeremy Miles said they would back the devolution of the Crown Estate when they were running for the Welsh Labour leadership earlier this year.

Speaking in an interview in February, Mr Gething said: “If I am elected Welsh Labour leader and First Minister, responsibility for the Crown Estate is the most important set of new powers our future Welsh Labour Government would seek for the Senedd.”

Former First Minister Mark Drakeford previously said it could boost the country’s aspirations to become a world leader in renewable energy.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Our Programme for Government and its commitment to devolving the Crown Estate remains unchanged.

“We want to ensure the Crown Estate works for Wales, and officials have held initial discussions with their UK Government counterparts on the constitutional reform agenda.

These will continue to ensure we maximise the opportunities and benefits for Wales.”

