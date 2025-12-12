Council backs plans for ‘ Don’t be a tosser’ anti-litter and fly-tipping campaign

“Don’t be a tosser” is the message to potential fly-tippers and litterbugs, as a Welsh council prepares to launch a new anti-litter and fly-tipping campaign in the new year.

At meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Economic Development and Environmental Management scrutiny committee on Tuesday, December 9, councillors received a report on setting up the campaign and a group to steer it.

Neighbourhood Services service manager Matthew Stent explained that the the fresh awareness campaign will use one of three levels of messaging which needed to be agreed.

Mr Stent explained that a hard-hitting campaign would use controversial letters, symbols and language.

A medium impact campaign which was the preferred option would use terms and words to “grab” people’s attention – while the soft impact campaign would just ask residents to keep their neighbourhood tidy.

Mr Stent continued: “There will be numerous internal and external stakeholders engaged as part of that group and that will be set up to discuss, consult and create ideas to drive the campaign and behaviour change message forward.

“They will also act as a consultant group on the strategy and delivery of future campaigns.”

A contribution of £7,500 from the UK Government’s Shared Propensity Fund will be used to set up the campaign and run the group.

Mr Stent said that Blaenau Gwent had “bucked the national trend” in recent years and had seen a decrease in the number of fly-tipping incidents.

He added: “It’s important to stress this is another tool that we’re trying to use to alleviate the impacts of litter and fly-tipping”

Cllr Wayne Hodgins (Opposition Independent – Brynmawr) said: “I will be supporting this as it’s the bane of everyone’s lives.”

He added that dealing with fly-tipping incidents costs money “that could be better spent” in other areas of the council.

Briefing

The potential messaging had been shown to councillors in a briefing back in September when the setting up of the group and the campaign had been explained to them.

Cllr Hodgins said ‘What’s a bit concerning is seeing the actual poster and the word – tosser.

“It sounded a good thing at the time but now I’ve seen it in print, I don’t know.”

Mr Stent said that feedback from the briefing had been “mixed” which is why the proposals had been brought before the committee.

Local Environment Quality officer John Mewatt explained that the “don’t be a tosser” message was part of the “medium level” campaign.

He said that the council had researched similar campaigns used in other parts of the UK and pointed out that in Newcastle a “hard punch” had been used to get people’s attention of their campaign and then it was “reigned back.”

Signs

Mr Mewett said that the option of going “higher” or “lower” was there and they had a range of signs ready to go.

“There will be a social media campaign running parallel with this and the cost of collecting the fly-tipping will be highlighted,” said Mr Mewatt.

Cllr Chris Smith (Labour – Beaufort) said: “I hope we don’t alienate the majority of the public who don’t fly tip or throw rubbish – that’s my concern.”

Councillors went ahead and voted to back the “medium impact” campaign.

The report with their committee’s recommendation will now go before the Labour Cabinet for a decision at a meeting in the New Year.