Council backs plans for improved facilities at a Welsh football club

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

Conwy County Council’s planning committee has backed plans for improved facilities at Llandudno Junction Football Club.

The application was considered at February’s committee meeting at the council’s Coed Pella HQ.

The site lies to the south-east of the playing pitch at the club’s Flyover Ground on land owned by Conwy County Council, near the roundabout with Conway Road.

The club plans to demolish three existing portacabins, which are currently used for storage, a kitchen, meeting space, and changing facilities.

The new facilities would provide changing rooms, kitchen space, a first-floor seated area, storage space, and an accessible toilet.

Together, the replacement one and two-storey buildings would cover around 75 square metres and would be covered by black cladding.

Llandudno Junction councillor Mike Priestley spoke on behalf of the volunteers and said the club’s chairman said the season has been one of “resilience, progress, and ambition.”

“This application is for a replacement structure that will not only improve conditions for all users but will blend into the environment far better than what it is replacing,” he said.

“The current structures are failing and visually look tired. Installing new safe changing rooms and a refreshment cabin – this would improve comfort, accessibility, and safety for players, families, and visitors.

“This application seeks to improve on the health and wellbeing by promoting active lifestyles and positive mental health through increased participation in football and community activities for all ages.

“The club believes this application will help them strengthen community engagement by creating a welcoming community hub at this site.”

He added: “This facility would be there to provide structured activities for young people, help reduce boredom, and improve community safety.

“This facility would also help towards building fantastic community volunteers, by further offering a place of support, development, and sports within our community.”

The club has an under 16s, under 15s, under 13s, under 11s, and under eight boys’ teams and an under 13s and under 11s girls’ team.

Cllr Austin Roberts proposed the committee backed the plans. The proposal was seconded by Cllr Trystan Lewis and voted through unanimously.