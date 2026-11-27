Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A high-risk coal tip containing about 1.85m tonnes of spoil is set to be reshaped under a plan to improve its stability and reduce the risk of flooding below it.

Merthyr Tydfil Council’s cabinet backed the £4m to £5m scheme for the Nant yr Odyn tip above Pentrebach on Wednesday 25 November.

The preferred option would remove between 100,000 and 140,000 cubic metres of spoil from the upper and middle slopes, regrade parts of the tip and upgrade its drainage. A report to the cabinet said recent flooding and persistent groundwater problems had highlighted the need for a long-term solution.

The tip is classified as category D, the highest risk category, and contains about one million cubic metres of colliery spoil. Historical evidence uncovered after discussions with the Mining Remediation Authority in January 2025 showed it had been formed over three natural watercourses.

The cabinet report said past mining activity and increases in heavy rainfall had complicated drainage within and around the tip. The council increased the frequency of inspections and has been carrying out flood alleviation work nearby. A monitoring system operates around the clock to alert the council to any movement.

Investigation

An investigation completed in April 2026 found no evidence of significant downhill movement. Recorded movements were generally less than 5mm and were thought likely to reflect the monitoring instruments settling. The report warned that a substantial rise in groundwater levels could make the tip less stable over time if no remedial work was carried out.

Consultants WSP assessed six options, ranging from leaving the tip as it is to removing it entirely. They also considered improving drainage and monitoring, drilling underground drains, and temporarily removing spoil before replacing it in a more stable arrangement.

The study concluded that limited intervention would leave long-term stability and flood risks unresolved. Full removal would reduce the risks most, but the report identified higher costs, greater environmental impacts, more complex planning requirements and a longer construction period.

The preferred scheme includes measures to improve habitats and restore the landscape. The tip is designated a site of importance for nature conservation, with habitats that could support bats, otters, badgers, reptiles and great crested newts.

Water samples showed elevated levels of some metals and hydrocarbons, which will need further assessment. Some spoil was found to be combustible, so precautions will be needed during earthworks. The investigation found no contamination posing an unacceptable risk to human health.

The excavated spoil would have to be moved to another site. Potential locations include two plateaus, each with capacity for 180,000 cubic metres, and former quarry sites south of the tip.

Flooding

Cllr Gareth Lewis, who represents the Plymouth ward, which includes Pentrebach, said storms Dennis and Bert had disrupted family life and left residents worried that further heavy rain would bring a repeat of the flooding. He said the preferred option appeared to strike a “sensible balance” between public safety, environmental concerns and what could be delivered.

The cabinet report said: “While significant planning, ecological, and regulatory challenges remain, this option provides the most practical and sustainable long-term solution for managing the Nant Yr Odyn Tip and protecting the nearby Pentrebach community.”

A three-year funding programme has been secured to support further engineering, environmental and design work, as well as construction and stabilisation. The estimated construction cost is £4m to £5m.