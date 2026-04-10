Council backs plans to turn former call centre into private Christian school

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A former call centre is to be converted to a private faith school after a council committee gave the go-ahead.

Councillors were told a neighbouring resident, living near to the former call centre, on a business park, had objected raising fears over the impact on woodland and wildlife, noise and claimed a school would “undermine” the “nice peaceful setting”.

But planning officer Justin Jones said woodland separating the single storey, red brick Tintern House on William Brown Close on the Llantarnam Business Park in Cwmbran from residential properties to the north and east would be retained, though new paths would be created through them.

He said there would be three metre high fencing around the school site at the woodlands, which will form part of its grounds, though three ash trees would be removed to create a play area and a lime tree, a wild cherry and silver birch planted in their place.

A playground and multi use games area has also been moved to be closer to the school building, than originally proposed, which he said would further reduce noise and its use will be restricted to no later than 5pm.

Torfaen Borough Council’s planning committee was recommended to approve the change of use application, from B1 classification for office use, to D1 education use, and associated works.

The school will have 160 pupils, from seven to 18, and employ 20 teachers and 10 support staff.

Applicants Whitecroft Education Trust, and its One School Global format, already operate in Swansea and Bristol, said Mr Jones, and 120 locations across the world, and said its transport model of using minibuses is shown to work.

The application stated there would be no pick up or drop off points for parents as all pupils will be bussed in on a fleet of 12-seater minibuses with the school day running from 8.30am to 3pm and no attendance on Saturdays or Sundays.

Christian ethos

Mr Jones described the school as: “A faith school, not a Catholic or Church in Wales school, a Christian school but the basis as a faith school.”

Asked, by Pontypool independent councillor Mark Jones, for further clarity the planning officer said: “It is a private school with a Christian ethos is the key point rather than a particular denomination.”

Cllr Jones also asked where pupils would be “bussed in from” and the officer said private schools don’t have defined catchment areas but said: “I would say the catchment area wouldn’t be as far as Swansea or Bristol as they are there already so it will be particularly South East Wales and within an hour’s drive of the school.”

Labour councillor for Upper Cwmbran Steve Evans said he was concerned at the loss of the ash trees and asked if they were diseased and described parking in the area as “absolutely atrocious.”

Mr Jones said existing office use has a “lot of people coming back and forth” while with the school in place only its staff, and pupils on minibuses, would be going to the site.

He also said there is evidence of ash dieback disease in the trees, though not at an advanced stage, and they would likely deteriorate over time but the replacements are large trees that will absorb a lot of carbon and existing hedgerows would be enhanced.

The application was approved with seven members in favour while independent councillors Mark Jones and Chris Tew voted against. Reform UK councillor for Llantarnam, Alan Slade, declared an interest as he’d commented during the pre-application consultation and left the meeting during the discussion.