Council backs toilet refurb at key visitor centre

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A local council has agreed to cover a funding shortfall for the refurbishment of a visitor centre’s toilets after the original budget underestimated the cost of the project.

Monmouthshire County Council has estimated the refurb of its Tourist Information Centre, in the car park next to Chepstow Castle, would cost £110,000.

It had only allocated £80,000 towards the project at the centre, run by its Mon Life service, and asked if Chepstow Town Council could provide £30,000 towards it.

The council approved the funding request, which will be met from its general reserve, in recognition of the centre’s importance to visitors and the town.

Chepstow Town Council has also requested a plaque, recognising its contribution is placed on the building, and said if there is an underspend its contribution should be reduced.

The tourist information office, which is open from April to the end of October, offers as advice on local attractions and accommodation. It also provides a same-day left luggage service, with no luggage to be left overnight.

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