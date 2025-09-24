Council backs tougher stance on developers who breach planning conditions

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

Councillors have voted to crack down on misconduct and planning breaches by developers.

A notice of motion tabled by Mancot Cllr Sam Swash of Flintshire People’s Voice (FPV) successfully asked Flintshire County Council to reaffirm its commitment to protecting residents from developers who ‘act as if the rules don’t matter’.

He submitted the motion after a number of complaints and breaches relating to developments across the county.

Cllr Swash said it was time to make a stand.

‘Optional’

“In all of our wards we have seen developers – with planning permission, some without, acting as if agreements don’t apply to them, acting as if the rules don’t matter, acting as if the legislation is simply optional,” he said.

“It feeds a corrosive sense of ‘one rule for us, another rule for them’. The recent development management report made clear that the council’s enforcement team is drowning in cases, such is the extent of the problem.

“If we allow this to continue we will undermine faith in this council. We make this authority look weak and we send a message that developers can ride roughshod over Flintshire without consequence.

“This motion seeks to draw a line in the sand, to say ‘no more’. It seeks to put our residents first wherever they live in Flintshire and demands developers stick to the agreement they make. Is that really too much to ask?”

All developers

Saltney Labour Cllr Richard Lloyd, Chair of the Planning Committee, tabled an amendment to ensure the motion clearly applied to all developers across Flintshire which was endorsed by the council.

Buckley, Bistre East Independent Cllr Richard Jones, deputy leader of the council, replied: “The council’s duty is always to the people of Flintshire. We take enforcement seriously and act proportionately on breaches to secure compliance with the aim of preventing further or more serious harm.

“The national policy on planning enforcement is clear – action taken should be proportionate to the harm created. A requirement to pursue all, including minor breaches, would usually divert resources away from more serious cases and would conflict the principle that enforcement should not be punitive in nature.

“The council’s adopted planning enforcement policy ensures that all breaches are investigated, but priority is given to those causing most harm to the amenity.”

Councillors voted in favour of reaffirming its commitment to protecting residents from developer misconduct, ensuring developments in Flintshire are carried out in accordance with the agreements entered into with the council and that breaches of planning regulations and conditions are appropriately enforced in order to protect residents and deter future misconduct.