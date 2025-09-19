Council backs voluntary ban on flying ring toys to protect coastal wildlife

A council has backed a voluntary ban on the sale, purchase, and use of plastic flying ring toys on council-owned beaches, to protect marine wildlife from the dangers posed by discarded plastic.

At a full council meeting on Wednesday (September 17) Neath Port Talbot Council approved a notice of motion calling for voluntary action to discourage the use of the rings specifically at Aberavon Beach and the associated Small Beach (Little Warren).

As part of the notice of motion the council also endorsed the national campaign for a UK-wide ban on flying rings and formally requested that Council Leader Cllr Steve Hunt should write to both Welsh Government and UK Government in support of a legislative ban.

At the meeting, Cllr Hunt agreed to do so.

Awareness

The council says it will also promote the initiative through council media channels to raise public awareness and encourage responsible behaviour among residents and visitors.

The motion follows growing evidence that flying ring toys, often left behind on beaches or lost at sea, can cause serious harm to seals and other marine animals.

The lightweight plastic rings can become lodged around the necks of seals, leading to deep wounds, infections, and in many cases, death.

Rehabilitation, when possible, can cost up to fifteen thousand pounds per animal.

While the ban is voluntary and will not carry fines or penalties, it is hoped

it will prompt support from both retailers and the public.

The issue has already sparked widespread public concern, with more than 43,000 people signing a national petition and backing a campaign led by the UK Seal Alliance to eliminate these harmful toys from coastal areas.

Ban

Cllr Robert Wood, who proposed the motion, said: “This voluntary ban reflects our commitment to environmental stewardship and the wellbeing of our coastal ecosystems.

“We hope residents and visitors will support this initiative and help us make our beaches safer for wildlife.”

Councillor Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, who seconded the motion, added: “Flying ring toys are often treated as disposable, and when they end up in the sea, they pose a real threat to seals and other marine life.

“We’re asking beachgoers to choose safer alternatives and help us protect these incredible animals.”

Neath Port Talbot joins a growing number of UK councils taking action on

this issue, including Swansea and the Vale of Glamorgan.