Council backs Welsh medium school location

In January, 2020, there were 100 year one pupils attending Welsh-medium schools, which was around 14% of the total cohort of pupils in year one.

To meet the Welsh Government target, based on current pupil projections, it is estimated that between 144 and 170 pupils will need to be in year one Welsh-medium primary education by January, 2031, the cabinet report said.

There are currently two longstanding Welsh-medium primary schools within Merthyr Tydfil which are Ysgol Gymraeg Santes Tudful serving the north and centre of the borough and Ysgol Gymraeg Rhyd Y Grug serving the south of the borough.

The report said officers had undertaken extensive work to identify the most suitable permanent location for the third Welsh-medium seedling school to fulfil the ambition to increase the number of children educated through the medium of Welsh.

There were three school sites identified as viable options and consideration has been given to proximity to the cylch meithrin in Gurnos, cost, and achievability of each option.

In total, five options were shortlisted which included refurbishing St Aloysius primary campus for 210 pupils plus nursery, refurbishing St Illtyd’s primary campus for 210 pupils plus nursery, refurbishing Goetre Primary School for 210 pupils, a new-build primary on the Goetre Primary School site for 210 pupils plus nursery, and a new-build primary on the Goetre Primary School site for 420 pupils plus nursery.

Following evaluation of the options, the preferred option is the fourth option which is for a new-build 210-place school on the current Goetre Primary site.

The reason given is that it provides “sufficient pupil places to meet the WESP targets, without creating unnecessary surplus places, in a building designed to Building Bulletin Guidance with optimal condition and sufficiency”.

This option also retains the potential for further development to a 420-place school at some time in the future if the demand for places supports a larger school being built, the report said.