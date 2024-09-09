Council begins independent review of special education provision

As of next week, 9 September 2024, the independent consultant will meet with learners, parents, staff, governors and wider stakeholders to listen and take on board their views. All future proposals that will be developed, following the independent review, will be subject to a full public consultation at the appropriate time.

Carmarthenshire Council has commissioned David Davies, former Head of Additional Learning Needs and Wellbeing for Vale of Glamorgan Council, to lead an independent review of the current Additional Learning Needs (ALN) specialist provision in Llanelli.

A council has commissioned work to improve special education facilities in one of its schools, whilst also investing half a million pounds into improved facilities.

“Committed”

Carmarthenshire County Council say they are fully committed to delivering the very best education and improving facilities to all of its ALN pupils.

Whilst the authority awaits the report from David Davies, to determine its medium to long term provision of ALN education in Llanelli, just under £0.5million is being invested by the County Council to improve the current facilities at Ysgol Heol Goffa.

Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language – Cllr Glynog Davies said: “Providing the very best education for our ALN learners is paramount for us as a Council and the Governing Body of Ysgol Heol Goffa.

“Together, we have been working to ensure that the needs of the children and their families are met, both in the short term – through this investment of almost £0.5million in the school building, and in the medium to long term through the independent review of ALN provision in Llanelli.

“We have tasked the independent consultant to produce a range of costed options to the Council for us to consider. We hope to receive this report in the next few months, in order to enable us to make a decision as quickly as possible.

“As is now well known, regrettably, soaring construction costs, a factor that is outside our control, meant we were unable to proceed with the tender to build the planned special school for Heol Goffa. At the request of parents, we have made a formal request to the Welsh Government to fully fund the increase in the construction costs, however the Government has confirmed that it is also unable to do so.

“We remain committed to investing in improved ALN provision in Llanelli, and I am looking forward to continuing to work progressively with Ysgol Heol Goffa’s Governing Body, to provide a first-class education to our learners.”