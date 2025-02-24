Council budget consultation branded a ‘sham’

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A consultation on a council’s budget has been described as a “sham” after it said further cuts will have to be made.

The admission by Labour-led Monmouthshire County Council appears to contradict statements made by the councillor responsible for finance, Ben Callard, since the draft budget was published in January.

He has repeatedly said he didn’t believe further cuts would be required even with a £2.86 million gap left in the proposed budget for 2025/26.

The council cabinet had said it hoped further funding from the Welsh Government would help towards closing that gap and council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby suggested, at January’s council meeting, additional funds could see other spending allocations altered.

But in a statement issued late last week, which confirmed the authority will receive some additional funding, it also said “further difficult choices” would be required to produce the legally required balanced budget.

The council’s final budget proposals are due to be be published this week before they are formally agreed by the Labour-led cabinet on Wednesday, March 5 and presented to the full council for approval the following day.

The council statement read: “The proposed increase in core funding is, however, still below the average for Wales, which stands at 4.5 per cent.

“This will result in some further difficult choices needing to be made to balance the final budget for 2025/26.”

As the Labour/Green Party coalition no longer has a majority on the 46 member council it isn’t certain the budget will pass. An extraordinary meeting of the council has now been provisonally scheduled for Friday, March 7, seemingly in case the spending plan and council tax isn’t approved.

Conservative opposition group leader Richard John has criticised Labour’s approach.

The Mitchell Troy and Trellech councillor said: “Labour’s budget consultation was a sham. They deliberately proposed a budget with a massive funding gap, which they mistakenly believed Welsh Government would cover.

“The public were consulted on a budget that was never going to be implemented and now, days before the deadline to set a budget, more severe options will have to be considered behind closed doors.

“Labour councillors should’ve been honest with the public from the start, sharing a realistic and deliverable budget that acts on their priorities and transforms services to drive efficiencies. As we await publication of their final budget plans, I feel nervous about the implications for the services our residents rely on.”

He has also repeated crticicisms he’s made in the council chamber over the scheduling of the budget meetings, which he said are too close to the deadline for spending plans and council tax bills for the coming financial year to be agreed.

Cllr John said: “I have warned the Labour administration that it’s incredibly reckless for a minority administration to seek approval for the first draft of its budget so close to the legal deadline.”

Without a budget in place the council could face a freeze on non-essential spending and Welsh Government intervention.

Council leader Mary Ann Brockelsby welcomed the additional funding from the Welsh Government.

A deal to pass the Welsh Government’s budget, agreed with Liberal Democrat Senedd Member Jane Dodds, means Monmouthshire and eight other councils will receive an increase of at least 3.8 per cent. Monmouthshire was to receive just 2.8 per cent.

There is also additional cash for high spending areas including social care.

Cllr Brockelsby, who represents Llanelli Hill, said: “I am pleased that our negotiations with the Welsh Government have resulted in an increase and further specific support being agreed as part of the final settlement.

“We have specific challenges providing local services in such a diverse county, but this increase in funding will go a long way towards being able to continue to protect the most vulnerable members of our community and for us to continue to be true to our principles, which our residents have endorsed.”

Labour holds 21 seats on the 46 member council and rules in coalition with Green Party Cllr Ian Chandler and usually relies on the support of independent Meirion Howells who sits in a group with Cllr Chandler.

The Conservatives have 19 members and there is a four member independent group.

