Council calls for the devolution of powers over broadcasting to Wales

A Welsh council has passed a motion calling for the devolution of broadcasting powers to Wales.

The motion was agreed by Gwynedd Council on Thursday (March 6).

The council has called on the Welsh Government and the UK Government to note the decision and work towards transferring responsibility for broadcasting from Westminster to Cardiff Bay as soon as possible.

Plaid Cymru’s previous Co-operation Agreement with Welsh ministers pledged that broadcasting and communications powers should be devolved to the Senedd.

In March last year, the Welsh Government committed to establishing a Broadcasting and Communications Advisory Body for Wales, to set about breaking the ground on devolved powers in the field of broadcasting and communications.

But there has been no further announcement since then.

‘Happy’

Bowydd and Rhiw Councillor Elfed ap Elwyn, proposed Gwynedd Council’s motion.

He said: “I must say that I am extremely happy that Gwynedd Council has passed the proposal which says that powers over broadcasting need to be devolved to Wales.

“It has become clear that Wales doesn’t get the full picture when it comes to discussing key issues for us as a nation and that the media has not had the same opportunity to grow as in other countries, due to a lack of control over our country’s media.

“Now, I want to see negotiations between Westminster and the Welsh Government begining.”

The motion has been welcomed by the Welsh language campaign group – Cymdeithas yr Iaith.

Collaborate

Mirain Owen on behalf of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Broadcasting Group said: “We welcome Gwynedd Council’s decision to call on the Government in Westminster to collaborate with the Welsh Government to begin the process of devolving powers over broadcasting and the media to Wales, and for the Welsh Government to proceed with the work of preparing with Westminster on the best way to make this a reality.

“It is timely that this happens now, last month Capital Cymru decided to bring its Welsh medium provision across north Wales to an end following new legislation from the British Government allowing it to do so.

“Over the last decade, the Senedd’s Culture Committee, the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales, and the Welsh Government have declared that they are in favour of this policy.

“It is high time that Keir Starmer’s Government in London listened to public opinion in Wales. Securing control over our media in Wales is the only way to protect and grow services and ensure they thrive.”

