Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors will be asked to support a motion that could force energy firms to pay county planners for producing consultation reports.

Their windfarm proposals are classed as Developments of National Significance (DNS) and are dealt with by Welsh Government Planning Inspectors at PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales).

This means that Powys County Council is just a consultee rather than a decision-maker.

As part of the consultation process, the council is allowed to produce a Local Impact Report (LIR) to feed into the consultation and gauge whether the overall impact of the development will be positive, neutral or negative.

The LIR needs to be submitted as part of the month-long consultation, and authorities do receive a fee of around £7,500 from the government if it is received in time.

At a council meeting on Thursday, December 3, Conservative councillors will put forward a motion for debate on this issue.

Conservative group leader Cllr Aled Davies (Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant and Llansilin) will ask councillors to back his request that the council writes to PEDW and the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA), calling for:

“Greater powers for local authorities to secure developer-funded pre-planning application agreements, including the recovery of costs associated with specialist consultants, legal advice, environmental assessment, technical expertise and senior officer time for DNS and other major infrastructure applications.”

Cllr Davies wants:

“Legislative reform to ensure local authorities are not left bearing unreasonable costs arising from poorly prepared, incomplete or repeatedly amended applications.”

Cllr Davies’s motion will also: “Encourage all developers of large-scale wind energy projects within Powys to enter into a pre-planning application agreement with PCC at the earliest possible stage, ensuring that adequate resources are available to enable robust and timely assessment of proposals and reducing unnecessary demands upon council officers.”

Part of the motion also asks for an annual report to be given to council which details: “The officer time and financial costs associated with responding to DNS and other major energy developments; the level of developer funding received through agreements or similar arrangements and any instances where significant additional work has arisen as a consequence of inadequate, incomplete or substantially revised application submissions.”

According to Cllr Davies, this would: “Ensure that LIR and consultation responses continue to give full and appropriate consideration to impacts upon culture, heritage, landscape character, tourism, community wellbeing and the Welsh language.”

The motion is set to be seconded by Cllr Peter Lewis (Conservative – Llanfyllin).

Concerns were raised by councillors earlier this year that producing the LIR is placing a burden on the council, with the cost of procuring expert opinions on the proposals for the report falling on the council.

Council leader Cllr Jake Berryman told councillors at a scrutiny meeting in October that he had met the Welsh local government minister, Sian Gwenllian, and raised these concerns.