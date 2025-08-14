Council carries out licence review of Neath pub following under-age drinking and anti-social behaviour

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

A licence review carried out by a council has revealed numerous cases of under-age drinking and anti-social behaviour at a Neath pub.

The Crown Inn based on Neath Road in Briton Ferry was discussed at a meeting held by members of the council’s licensing committee in July.

It was brought forward for review by South Wales Police on the grounds of the “prevention of crime and disorder” following incidents of under-age drinking and anti-social behaviour by youngsters dating back to 2022.

The report given to council bosses highlighted a case where a 17-year-old was the victim of an assault, while another referenced a report from a teacher who had been drinking at the premises where they recognised under-aged children from their school.

A section of the report said: “Between 11th July 2024 and 30th July 2024, 7 further reports were received about the premises.

“One reported an assault, another a large fight and the remaining 5 incidents all reported under-age drinking taking place at the premises.”

Underage

It led to a visit being conducted in February of 2025 where two boys aged 16 and 17 were found to have been drinking at the venue, with the 16-year-old having been served with “no age verification checks”.

Police said they felt there had been a “significant, and prolonged failure of the management of the premises to promote the licensing objectives” with a need for the licence to be updated with additional conditions.

Speaking at the meeting a representative from South Wales Police said after engagement with Admiral Taverns who were the Premises Licence Holder, they had entered in to an agreement for these conditions to be added.

Some included the addition of a challenge 25 policy, with signage being displayed in a prominent position, and no people under the age of 18 being permitted on the premises.

Visits

Officers added that the conditions had already been put in place before the meeting and were showing positive results because no reports of under-age drinking had been received in the months since.

They added that additional visits and test purchases would now be carried out by South Wales Police and the licensing team on a rolling basis.

A representative speaking on behalf of Admiral Taverns said the importance of compliance was understood by the premises supervisor with a “substantial” investment also planned for the venue in the future.

Following the meeting members of the committee decided that the conditions of the premises licence should be modified as agreed by all parties involved.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

