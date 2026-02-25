Council chief who got £209k payoff lands new public sector job with £120k salary

Martin Shipton

A former council chief executive who received a severance package worth well over £200,000 after falling out with the authority’s political leader has now been appointed head of a new body that will manage Wales’ disused coal tips.

Christina Harrhy will receive a salary of £120,000 as chief executive of the Disused Tips Authority for Wales.

In October 2024 Nation.Cymru reported how Ms Harrhy was to receive a payoff totalling £209,000 following a secret decision made by Caerphilly county borough councillors.

Members of the council chose to make the payment to her rather than go through a tortuous process to get rid of her that could have cost £520,000.

Councillors decided on the “cheaper” option at a meeting behind closed doors, voting by 43 votes to 14 with five abstentions to authorise the £209k payoff to Ms Harrhy.

All councillors were told at the meeting that if they spoke to the media about the deal they would be reported to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales for breaching the local government code of conduct.

Such a finding would be likely to lead to their being suspended for months.

There had been talk within council circles for many months that she fell out with the authority’s then Labour leader Sean Morgan over the appointment of a senior officer. It is understood that allegations of bullying followed, but that an investigation carried out by the Local Government Association exonerated Cllr Morgan.

During an 11-month absence on “special leave” from the council, it is known that Ms Harrhy applied to be the chief fire officer at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service. She got to a short list of two, but failed to be appointed.

Because she was on special leave rather than sick leave, Ms Harrhy was entitled to full pay. In the 2022-23 financial year her salary was £148,773, along with pension contributions of £28,640, making a total of £177,413. In 2023-24 her salary rose to £153,111.

Under an arrangement that applies to local authorities in Wales but not in England, councils that want to discipline their chief executive have to appoint an independent investigator to carry out an exhaustive inquiry. Experience has shown that this is much more expensive than an in-house investigation of the kind that would apply to all other council employees.

Speaking on an unattributable basis about the payoff for Ms Harrhy, one councillor told us at the time: “This is another terrible day for Caerphilly council. We were given two terrible options.”

Secret report

A secret report disclosed to councillors at the time they were considering the options said respect for Ms Harrhy’s leadership skills was “low” among councillors and senior officers.

After leaving Caerphilly council, Ms Harrhy went to work for Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen councils as their joint director of economy.

Her appointment as chief executive of the Disused Tips Authority for Wales was announced by Huw Irranca-Davies, the Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs

In a written statement he said: “Following a rigorous and highly competitive appointment process, I am pleased to announce that Christina Harrhy has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer of the Disused Tips Authority for Wales. Christina will take up the role on 13 April 2026 for a period of four years. I am grateful to all candidates who contributed their time, expertise and insight throughout the process.

“This marks another significant milestone in establishing the Authority and ensuring it is equipped with the leadership required to meet its vital responsibilities.

“The CEO will play a central role in building the Authority’s operational capability, leading its day-to-day functions, and shaping its long-term strategic direction. Working closely alongside the Chair, Fiona Jones OBE, Christina will help establish the Authority as a trusted, expert body dedicated to ensuring that disused tips do not pose a risk to human welfare, now or in the future.

“Christina brings over 30 years of experience as a public service leader within the Welsh public sector. Throughout her career, she has shaped public policy and strengthened service delivery across Wales, building high-performing teams and leading complex organisational change in environments where effective governance and public protection are paramount.

“I have every confidence that Christina will be able to hit the ground running in operationalising the Authority, putting in place the systems, partnerships, and safeguards necessary to establish and shape the Authority.

“Christina’s educational and professional background reflects both technical distinction and a sustained commitment to public leadership. Graduating with First-Class Honours in Civil Engineering then achieving Chartered Engineer status and Fellowship of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

“This appointment strengthens the foundations of an organisation that will be the first of its kind in the UK and a world leader in its field. The Authority will develop the knowledge, skills and innovation needed to manage Wales’s mining legacy during a period of significant climate change, creating opportunities for future generations and positioning Wales once again at the forefront of global expertise.

“The appointment of Christina as the CEO represents an important step forward in delivering the Authority’s mission and supporting safer, more resilient communities across Wales.”

‘Surprised’

Lindsay Whittle, the Plaid Cymru Senedd Member for Caerphilly and a former leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: “I’m sure members of the public will be surprised to learn that a chief executive officer can move between a job at one public body to other public bodies after already receiving a settlement when she left Caerphilly council.”

It is understood that one of the other shortlisted candidates to head up the Disued Tips Authority of Wales was Andrew Morgan, the Labour leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, and of the Welsh Local Government Association. Cllr Morgan announced last month that he would be standing down from both posts and not seeking re-election to the council at next year’s election.