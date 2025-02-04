Proposed 30mph speed limit restorations confirmed by council

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

Eight roads that could have a 30 mile per hour speed limit restored have been identified by a Welsh council.

In addition, Torfaen Borough Council has also said none of the 36 stretches of road where it kept the 30mph limit on a trail basis, ahead of the switch to the Wales-wide 20mph limit for built up areas, will be reduced to the lower limit.

The default 20mph limit was introduced in September 2023 and the Welsh Government has welcomed publication of road traffic statistics that show there were around 100 fewer people killed or seriously injured on roads with 20mph and 30mph speed limits in the 12 month period after its introduction, compared to the same period a year before.

The Welsh Government encouraged residents to contact their local councils, which have the power to alter speed limits in line with guidance, following a backlash at the lower limit.

“National listening exercise”

As a result of what was called the “national listening exercise” Torfaen Borough Council has confirmed eight roads where it will soon publish traffic orders proposing the 30mph limit is restored.

They are:

Newport Road, Cwmbran (part)

Estate Road, Blaenavon (including Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate)

The A4043 north from Pontypool towards Abersychan (part)

New Road, between Griffithstown and New Inn (part)

Usk Road, New Inn (part)

Riverside, Pontypool

Turnpike Road, Llanyravon (part)

B4236 Caerleon Road (part) – 40mph section

Assessment

Ahead of the introduction of the 20mph limit Torfaen’s cabinet approved 36 locations where the 30mph limit would be retained in line with an assessment of routes that considered local factors such as the amount of housing, whether there are community facilities such as schools or hospitals close by and walking and cycling routes.

It published temporary traffic orders, known as an Experimental Traffic Order, to keep the 30mph limit on the roads for a trial period of up to 18 months to allow it gather evidence and opinions on whether the 30mph limit should remain in place or a road should default to the new 20mph limit.

A council spokeswoman confirmed the 30mph limit will remain in those locations and said: “The original 36 exemptions will now be made permanent as no negative feedback was received. This is alongside the additional eight which will now be subject to Traffic Regulation Orders.”

Traffic orders are required to change a speed limit and give the public an opportunity to register their views ahead of any change.

