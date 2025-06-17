Council confirms new car parking charges

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Parking charges in council car parks are are increasing, with fewer tariff options available.

The Caerphilly County Borough council agreed to raise prices for its pay-and-display car parks as part of this year’s budget-setting process.

It will no longer provide one-hour or three-hour tickets, in a move it said previously would “simplify the offering to customers”.

Savings

The council expects to save an initial £45,000 this year with the policy, rising to £174,000 annually in future.

Prices to park for up to two hours will typically increase by 10p, with tickets generally costing £1 to £1.10 depending on the location.

The cost to park for up to four hours will only increase at certain locations – those where the council previously charged £1.40 will have rates increase to £1.50 for that tariff.

However, other car parks which previously charged £2.20 for up to four hours’ parking will not be affected by price changes, according to the new rates.

All-day parking rates will typically increase by 30p, and some car parks which offer annual tickets will have those prices raised by between £15 and £25.

