Council confirms no 20mph speed limit changes after public consultation

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

A consultation that prompted 1,500 responses and suggested 143 roads be returned to a 30 mile per hour limit will result in no changes.

Speed limits across Wales have been open to review since last summer when the Welsh Government opened what it called a “national listening exercise” on the 20mph limit in built up areas introduced in September 2023.

Monmouthshire County Council, which last month said “several roads” could be reviewed, has now confirmed it has no plans to restore the higher 30mph limit.

The council said: “The council’s request for feedback generated 1,496 responses from residents. The feedback highlighted 143 roads where some residents felt that returning to the 30mph speed limit would be more appropriate.”

Reassessment

The council said after analysing the responses it selected four roads for reassessment; the B4245 through Magor, Undy, Rogiet, and Caldicot; Hereford Road, Abergavenny; A4143, Abergavenny; and A4077 Abergavenny Road and Cae Meldon, Gilwern.

But it said: “The council has concluded that no further changes are required, and all roads currently set at 20mph should remain.”

It said it reassessed the roads against the Welsh Government’s updated 30mph guidance, which reiterates the importance of providing a safe environment for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists, taking into account also the movement function and road characteristics.

Abergavenny and the Severnside area where among the seven areas where the 20mph limit had been piloted and the council had already restored the 30mph limit on the B4245 and Caldicot Road.

The Labour council’s cabinet member for the environment Councillor Catrin Maby thanked those who responded to the consultation and said: “The council’s top priority is the safety of all our residents and visitors. The reassessment concluded that all roads changed to a 20mph speed limit will remain at that limit.”

Comments

The authority also said it should be noted comments related to the general policy or trunk roads were not considered, as these are matters for the Welsh Government.

Monmouthshire council also said it had rereviewed each road with local councillors before the 20mph policy came into force in September 2023, in line with the original exception guidance which allowed councils to maintain a higher speed limit when 20mph became the default.

Road safety campaigners have hailed the policy, and statistics have shown a reduction in accidents and deaths since its introduction, but the “national listening programme” was launched following changes at the top of the Welsh Government early last year and constant public criticism.

