Council confirms no more 30mph zones to return following review

A south Wales council has said it is not planning to revert the speed limit on any more of the borough’s roads back to 30mph following a review by officers.

The decision was heard at a recent cabinet meeting held by Neath Port Talbot Council where members were told of the review that assessed a number of routes that had been brought forward for consideration.

These have been carried out by councils all across Wales since the Welsh Government’s decision to change the national default speed limit on restricted roads from 30mph to 20mph in 2023.

It is a move that has led to massive public outcry in the two years since along with a petition that was signed by hundreds of thousands of people.

The implemention of the 20mph default speed limit meant replacing the previous 30mph limit in 92% of areas in Neath Port Talbot with 36 exceptions remaining at 30mph.

The report given to council bosses said: “A report was brought before members on November 13, 2024, seeking authority for the head of engineering and transport to undertake individual risk assessments of areas as requested by members alongside the resident feedback.

“Since that time officers have assessed routes brought forward for consideration and on the basis of the current guidance it would suggest no changes are made.

“Further reviews will be carried out in-line with WG’s ‘Setting Local Speed Limits in Wales Guidance’ due to be published in the new year.”

The decision came after an announcement from the neighbouring Bridgend County Borough Council who said they plan to revert the speed limit on an additional three roads.