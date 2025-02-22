Council considering council tax hike and other cost saving measures

Lewis Smith, Local democracy reporter

A council is set to discuss a final version of their annual budget at a cabinet meeting held this month, with proposals including a hike to council tax as well as other cost saving measures.

The budget, which will cover the authority for the 2025-26 financial year, will go before cabinet members at a meeting on February 26 and will feature a proposed council tax increase of 7% along with a number of other saving and income-generation measures.

Proposal

The proposed net revenue budget currently totals £405m and includes £121m for the education and lifelong learning directorate, £127m for the social services housing and community safety directorate, and £18m for corporate services.

A council spokesman said “despite huge financial pressures” currently faced by the authority the draft budget is one that still has no significant cuts to services or jobs in it.

They also referenced proposals that had already been dropped by cabinet members to introduce three-weekly waste collections along with the removal of wheelie bins – though added that more than £6m in savings would still need to be made.

These could be found through plans to reduce the council revenue spent on local bus support along with the increases in fees and charges associated with cemeteries and the dimming of street lighting at certain hours.

It could also see a redesign of homeless services to reduce the number requiring temporary accommodation as well as a reduction in the day-to-day works budget for road assets such as markings, signs, speed cushions, safety fences, and cattle grids.

Consultation

As well as the results of a public consultation over the plans, which had 507 questionnaires completed by members of the public, the latest report showed the council’s general reserve balance is projected to be at £15.5m as of March 31, which is below their 4% policy, with the position needing to be reviewed over the remainder of the financial year.

The budget plans will now be discussed by cabinet members on February 26 and if they are taken forward will go for approval at a full meeting of council on March 5.

