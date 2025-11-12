Council considers ‘affordable’ housing plan for village dominated by second homes

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for “affordable” housing in a popular north Wales seaside village dominated by holiday homes are to be considered.

Cyngor Gwynedd planners are set to debate a scheme to provide eight dwellings on land opposite Deunant at Aberdaron.

The tiny village, with 95 house, is on the western tip of Wales and is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

It is famed for its stunning beach-side location and literary links to Welsh poet RS Thomas.

But it is also known as a place where locals struggle to compete with second home seekers, holiday let investors and those looking to retire to the area, to find homes in their own community.

It has been reported that only 2% of locals can afford to buy a home there.

The application, at Lôn Deunant, has been made by Owain Williams, of Williams Homes (Bala) Ltd, with the properties to be owned by Grŵp Cynefin.

The proposal includes three two-bedroom bungalows, four two-storey, three-bedroom houses and one two-storey, four-bedroom house, and includes parking spaces and gardens.

The proposed development site is on open agricultural land with surrounding boundaries of mainly natural hedgerows.

The planning documents note: “According to information received with the application, the plan intends to provide ‘neutral tenure’, this means that the applicant would provide 100% affordable units, with the tenure not specifically noted.

“The intention of Grŵp Cynefin, as the owner, will be to provide a mix of housing in accordance with the demand as highlighted that would then allow flexibility according to the circumstances of need should this change, e.g. occupiers moving from rented accommodation to a part ownership dwelling.

Flexibility

It also stated: “It is claimed that this would be reasonable and suitable by ensuring that Grŵp Cynefin has the flexibility for the exact mix of tenure within the plan by being able to respond to the community’s specific needs as it changes to ensure the long-term affordability of the houses.”

The application has received a number of objections. The community council cited “over development” and felt that “eight houses are too much on the site, five would be better,” the plans say.

The documents also listed 25 reasons of objection from the public.

Among them was that the development should be “sustainable, proportionate and considerate to the social, linguistic and environmental character of our community”, was “detrimental to wildlife/biodiversity” and would “destroy high-value existing green land”.

‘Detrimental impact’

Others said it would be “harmful to transport mobilisation and road users,” and could see an “increase in number of vehicles on the current narrow road” and speed increases.

Concerns were also raised over the “detrimental impact” on visual amenities and character while there were fears residents could be overlooked and would lose privacy, whilst others felt that local need was “not proven”.

“Harmful impact” on the Welsh language and culture and a “lack of consultation with the local community,” was also raised along with fears over construction noise and disturbance.

It was also felt it could have a “detrimental impact” on the special nature of the area and put “pressure” on the school.

The application is set to come before Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee on Monday, November 17.