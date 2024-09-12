Council considers closure of two care homes

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A council is considering the closure of two care homes due to falling demand, in a move that could save £2m a year.

Next week Rhondda Cynon Taf’s cabinet will consider proposals to permanently close care homes in Ferndale and Hawthorn.

The council said that in response to falling demand for traditional care homes with more than a third of available beds in the council’s care homes currently being vacant, the report will ask cabinet to agree to consult on closing Cae Glas and Ferndale House care homes.

By reducing the level of vacant beds across the council’s adult residential accommodation, the proposed changes could generate an estimated revenue saving of around £2m in a full year, while still providing care beds that meet demands, the council said.

The proposals would reduce residential care beds by 65, but 84 vacancies would remain across the council’s care homes if the proposals go ahead.

Vacancies

Vacancies are expected to increase as the new schemes in Mountain Ash, Porth, Ferndale and Treorchy are opened – while the residential dementia capacity in the refurbished area of Parc Newydd Care Home (Talbot Green) will be increased by 10 beds.

As of August 2024, only 156 of the 237 beds across the council’s current care homes are occupied – meaning 34.2% are empty.

The report said that 14 fewer beds are occupied now than in February 2023 and overall care home placements have fallen by 8% since 2016/17 despite an expanding older population – while demand for dementia care, homecare services and extra care is increasing.

The council said it is committed to investing in new and modern care accommodation in the Rhondda Fach but recommends that this is focused on dementia care, where there is an increasing need so this would mean the proposed extra care offer as part of this development would not go ahead.

The council said that residents are increasingly wanting to retain their independence in their own homes or within an independent living complex as they grow older.

Work is already underway to prepare the Chubb factory site in Ferndale site for development, with designs drawn up and initial ground testing required before a main construction scheme can begin, subject to planning permission.

Modern standards

The cabinet report says that Ferndale House Care Home doesn’t meet modern standards required to provide continuing high level and quality care accommodation.

It says that the home has had low resident numbers over a prolonged period and is therefore no longer financially sustainable.

It recommends an eight-week consultation in relation to a proposal to permanently close the home once suitable alternative accommodation is found for its residents.

All residents would have the opportunity to move back to the brand-new care home in Ferndale when it opens if they want to.

The report says that Cae Glas Care Home in Hawthorn has not reached its full capacity and is not operating in a financially sustainable way.

The report also recommends an eight-week consultation on a proposal to permanently close the home once suitable alternative accommodation is found for its residents.

The council said that support would be given to residents and their families to fully engage with the consultation process and understand the implications of the potential changes for them.

In relation to staff positions potentially being impacted by the proposals, the council said it will fully explore opportunities for staff redeployment.

If agreed, feedback from the consultation processes for the respective proposals for Ferndale House Care Home and Cae Glas Care Home would be reported to cabinet for their consideration as part of any final decision.

Responsibility

Councillor Gareth Caple, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s cabinet member for health and social care, said: “The council has a responsibility to ensure its adult care services are sufficient, of good quality, and are sustainable.

“We must therefore continually review the provision to ensure our care and support offer continues to meet older people’s needs, against a backdrop of changing demand and significant financial challenges in the public sector.

“Right now, more than a third of the available residential care beds in council care homes are vacant, and it cannot be left to stay that way – or decline even further.

“Demand is moving away from traditional ‘care homes’ towards respite care, complex care and independent living with support – and our commitment to modernise our offer reflects this.

“We’ve delivered popular extra care housing in Aberaman and Graig, with a third scheme being built in Porth. This is on top of an agreed £60m investment which is already progressing to provide further extra care and residential dementia beds in Ferndale and Mountain Ash, and a new accommodation dedicated for people with learning disabilities in adulthood, in Church Village.

“On Thursday, cabinet could agree to alter the proposed scheme for Ferndale to a brand-new residential dementia care home, following a recommendation by officers working with our housing partner.

“It is important to note that the council remains absolutely committed to developing new accommodation in the Rhondda Fach.

“Importantly, progress has been made by appointing a design partner and carrying out initial ground testing at the identified former ‘Chubb’ factory site.

“Officers have also recommended important proposals relating to the existing council care homes in Ferndale and Hawthorn – in response to changing demand, and in the interest of financial sustainability.

“We know that considering service changes of this nature is a very difficult and sensitive undertaking.

Consultation

If members agree to initiate a consultation on the changes, we will go into ‘listening mode’ to ensure service users, their families, staff and stakeholders can fully have their say, to inform a final decision in the future.”

The council said that the proposal would better align to current demand for residential care as part of an ongoing significant investment programme to modernise residential care in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The cabinet report on Thursday, September 19, will also provide an update on the occupancy of existing residential care beds and outline the progress of ongoing projects to invest in modern care facilities, including the development of a brand-new dementia care facility in Ferndale.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

