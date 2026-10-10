Council considers leaving historic headquarters over £102m refurbishment bill

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council is considering moving out of its Grade II* listed headquarters after an independent review found the building could need up to £102 million in repairs and refurbishment.

The Civic Centre features prominently on the Newport skyline and has been the centre of council business since the 1960s, but has “steadily become underutilised” due to changes in working habits accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council commissioned an independent review into the building’s future, and cabinet members are next week expected to approve the next stage of exploratory work to relocate – although a move is just one option on the table, and there would be no immediate changes to where staff work.

“The Civic Centre is an important civic and heritage asset, and we recognise the strength of public feeling about its future,” said Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, the local authority’s leader.

“However, we also have a responsibility to ensure that our buildings support effective services and represent a sustainable use of public resources. The independent evidence shows the Civic Centre is much larger than we now need and would require significant investment.”

The bill to bring lesser-used parts of the 24,000 square metre building could stretch to an estimated £102 million, owing in part to constraints linked to its listed status.

A council report notes that even if those renovations were completed, the Civic Centre’s layout and “accessibility limitations” mean it would “remain unfit for purpose”.

The local authority would also have to consider what to do with the building’s heritage assets, including the Hans Feibusch murals in the central hall which portray the city’s history and evolution.

Relocation options include moving to a new-build headquarters or to a refurbished alternative, and the Civic Centre could be mothballed or continue as the base for the council’s democratic functions.

These other options range in cost from £26 million to £81 million, the council estimates.

Cllr Batrouni said a meeting of cabinet members next week would only consider whether to proceed with exploring options for relocation.

“This is not a decision about where the council would move, nor is it a final decision about what will happen to the Civic Centre,” he said.

“Any future options would need to be assessed carefully against the needs of residents and services, accessibility, staff wellbeing, capacity, cost, sustainability, technology, security and travel.

“Protecting the Civic Centre’s civic significance and establishing a viable and sustainable future for the building would remain central to the next phase of work.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.