Council considers reducing bin collections to drive up recycling rates

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A council is considering proposals to collect rubbish bins less often in a bid to drive up recycling rates.

Cyngor Gwynedd said it was considering whether to reduce the collection frequency or size of households’ green waste bins.

In a report, the council said: “We must meet the national target of recycling 70% of our waste.

There is a threat that we could face fines for missing the target, but a recent analysis has shown that 57% of the waste in the green bin can be recycled.

“The recyclable materials in the green bin are costly to dispose of but also include fossil-based materials that release unnecessary carbon emissions.

“We will be looking at reducing the weekly capacity of the green bin, by considering collection frequency and the size of the bins in order to encourage more recycling, but we will also consider offering facilities to be able to recycle more materials.”

Currently, green bins are collected every three weeks in Gwynedd.

The council will also work with businesses to “maximise recycling” from the workplace and businesses in general.

The draft Waste and Recycling Strategy sets out steps the council wants to take over five years to help improve its recycling levels.

It also “sets the stage” for the council’s long-term ambition to be able to process waste and recycling in Gwynedd.

The full report will be considered by Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet on Tuesday, June 10.

The cabinet will be asked to approve plans to take the proposal out to public consultation.

They said: “This will then enable us to present the final document to the Cabinet for adoption as Cyngor Gwynedd’s Waste and Recycling Strategy for the period up to 2030.”

Councillor Craig ab Iago, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “While the climate crisis is a global challenge, the solutions start locally and there is a real opportunity for us to make a difference at the county and national level in the area of waste and recycling.

“Our aim is to continue to cut the residual waste that is created and collected here in Gwynedd, and to support any opportunity for reuse and recycling.

“Since Cyngor Gwynedd introduced recycling and food waste services, we have seen significant improvements in the percentage of recycling in Gwynedd.

“It is clear that we must continue to modernise our arrangements in order to see further improvement.

“As a society, we need to change our mindset and see waste as a resource, by repairing and reusing materials before considering recycling and throwing them away, to create a sustainable circular economy, here.

“If the Cabinet supports the report, we will be carrying out a public consultation shortly and we will be keen to hear the views of the people of Gwynedd on our vision for the period up to 2030.”

Further details on how Gwynedd residents and other stakeholders can have their say, will be available soon.

