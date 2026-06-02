Council could U-turn on recycling centre booking system after congestion complaints

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A booking system could be introduced at a household recycling centre where drivers have faced waits of up to an hour.

Long waits, and traffic snaking around the site, have been reported in recent weeks as spring cleaning has seen increased attendance at the Household Waste and Recycling Centre in New Inn, Pontypool.

Builder Daniel Lucas, who is based in a unit next to the recycling centre at Panteg Way, said long queues have caused traffic delays around the industrial estate.

“A couple of weeks ago cars were queuing for up to half an hour. It’s been very busy and I’ve struggled to get out.”

His brother Tristan added: “It took me about 25 minutes to get from the traffic lights, at the junction, to here which is only about 150 yards.”

Residents depositing items at the centre reported mixed experiences with some saying they have suffered long waits in the past but others stating they were able to drive straight in and leave their items “in only two minutes.”

Torfaen Borough Council has so far resisted following the lead of other councils and introducing a booking system to drop off items for recycling and disposal but Sue Morgan, the councillor responsible, said that could be reconsidered.

The Labour cabinet member was responding to concerns raised by Blaenavon councillor Janet Jones.

The independent councillor suggested a fast-track system for people with only a small number of items “rather than be stuck in slow moving traffic, on occasions up to an hour.”

She said: “Over the past weeks residents have been queuing for lengthy periods at the New Inn waste site.”

In response Cllr Morgan acknowledged residents have experienced delays and said as a result she has discussed with officers the possibility of holding a further consultation on a booking system, despite the idea having previously been rejected by residents.

She said: “While delays are not typical they have occurred and we’re aware the site can be very busy at peak times such as sunny Sunday afternoons or bank holiday Mondays.

“Without a booking system it is very difficult to prevent delays and some years ago a small majority of residents, when they were consulted, told us they did not want a booking system, and we have honoured that preference.

“But the decision does limit our ability to offer a smooth and wait free visit to the centre. It may be residents are changing their views as technology improves those kind of systems and they experience well run booking systems in other aspects of their daily lives.

“So I have asked officers to consider whether it would be helpful to hold a further consultation at a suitable point.”

Fast track lane

Cllr Morgan also said a fast track lane could “create a bottleneck” due to the need to check the number of items people have but said the council, and its contractor FCC which operates the site, are putting in “better” traffic management plans at the site.

Cllr Jones had also questioned if there is no bailer, to compress cardboard, at the recycling site due to cost reasons meaning old boxes and packing have to be deposited in large skips instead.

But Cllr Morgan said cardboard is transferred to the council’s Ty Coch site, in Cwmbran, due to site constraints and on safety grounds rather than cost.