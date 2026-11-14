Council cuts down cherry tree once shortlisted for Wales’ Tree of the Year

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A tree nominated as Wales tree of the year in 2019 has been cut down by the council on public safety grounds.

The tree, which stood at the intersection of Railway Street and Moorland Road/Beresford Road in Splott, placed fourth in a public vote organised by the Woodland Trust to crown Wales’ tree of the year in 2019.

Following the nomination of the tree, also known as the Railway Street cherry tree, a “tree party” was organised where members of the local community put up signs, baked cakes, stuck up bunting, and cleaned litter.

Another tree party was organised after it the tree was shortlisted for the award, which was attended by Cardiff-based jazz, pop, ska and funk band Wonderbrass.

Now Cardiff council has cut down the tree based on public safety grounds due to serious concerns about the condition of the tree.

A council spokesman said: “An inspection of this tree by our highly-qualified and experienced arboricultural team identified a significant cavity at the base of the main stem, raising serious concerns about its structural integrity.

“We understand how important trees can be for residents as well as for wildlife and the environment and our aim is always to retain mature trees if possible.

“However this has to be balanced against potential risk to the public and property and, after careful consideration of the tree’s health as well as its location, a decision was taken to remove it on public safety grounds.

“A replacement tree will be planted in due course.”

At the moment the tree has been replaced by a planter. When the Local Democracy Reporting Service visited the site, the words “Please don’t hurt the plants anymore” were written on it.

The writing continued: “They have been planted by people on this street to help wildlife.

“Please don’t keep pulling them up. Thank you x.”

In 2019 a 400-year-old sweet chestnut tree in Pontypool was crowned tree of the year.