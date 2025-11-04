Council debates how to bring three historic buildings back into use

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

Three well known and historic buildings in a south Wales town centre have been the subject of much debate by a council on how to get them back into use.

The Miners Hall in Church Street, the The Theatre Royal in Penydarren Road and the old General Hospital in High Street are all very distinctive once proud buildings.

But unfortunately in recent decades they have been left empty and the council has been grappling with how to preserve these important structures.

A report to the council’s Thriving Merthyr Tydfil scrutiny committee details the powers available to authorities to deal with such buildings, the constraints they face and the latest situation with these three in particular.

The Theatre Royal saw a change of use to a cafe and yoga studio application approved in in July 2025 for the Thespian House element of it.

But a dangerous structure was reported on the front façade of the Theatre Royal and a section 78 notice was issued through building control.

The council commissioned the works required and a charge was placed on the property.

There was a partial roof collapse in the summer of 2025 and planning, engineers, and building control are currently working with the owner to address this issue.

Recent interest has been received from a developer and the viability of the proposal is being explored.

For the Miners Hall, there was a planning enforcement case in 2016 and a repairs notice was served following a full council report.

There have been no recent planning applications related to this property.

In terms of the General Hospital, plans for 23 dwellings were approved in October 2016.

Unsightly

There were then enforcement cases in 2016 and 2017 over unsightly land which were both resolved prior to formal action.

There were other enforcement cases for unsightly land in 2020, where a section 215 notice was issued, and again in 2022.

However, no action was taken as a planning application was under consideration at the time.

A proposed redevelopment to create 30 one and two-bedroom self contained apartments was approved in February 2024.

There was another enforcement case for unsightly land in 2024, but the condition of the site at the time did not warrant formal action.

Recent interest has been received from the owner’s appointed architects and discussions are to be held shortly.

Where these buildings are under private ownership, intervention to bring them back into use becomes more difficult, but there are some powers councils can use to attempt to address these issues.

Under the Historic Environment (Wales) Act 2023 and the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990, councils can serve urgent works notices, issue repairs notices, and use Section 215 notices to require land or buildings to be cleaned up if their condition adversely affects the amenity of the area.

Dangerous

Councils can also use dangerous structures notices.

A number of the above options can result in the council carrying out any works by default, but the council can then recover the cost of these works either directly from the owner, or through a charge on the property.

There’s also a role for environmental health and public protection.

The Housing Act 2004 – Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS)

means that if a historic building is residential (or partly so), councils can assess for category one or two hazards such as damp and structural instability.

They can issue improvement notices, prohibition orders or emergency remedial action.

Under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, if the building or land is in a “nuisance” condition with things such as damp, infestations or accumulations, a statutory nuisance abatement notice can be served.

And sections 79-81 of the Public Health Act 1936 allows action on ruinous and dilapidated buildings prejudicial to health or offensive to the amenity of the neighbourhood.

Councils can also use other tools such as grants and loans, partnerships and community engagement, and compulsory purchase powers.

Councils can acquire neglected or derelict historic buildings for regeneration purposes using Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 for listed buildings, Housing Act 1985 for housing renewal and the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 where acquisition will allow development, improvement or proper planning of the area

But the report also lists the constraints that there are in bringing these properties back into use.

It mentions the significant cost associated with the redevelopment of listed buildings, private ownership, match funding of grant/loan finance, unknowns and unforeseens, CADW and associated requirements, long-term sustainable uses, resources, and expertise.

Funding

The report said: “There are some powers available to councils to deal with these buildings, but there are limitations to what these powers can achieve.

“Most of the powers provide temporary solutions, and longer-term solutions require significant resource from private and public sectors.

“CPO would allow the council greater control, however significant finance and resource would be required just to go through CPO process.

“Delivering a long term, sustainable use for these properties would then require substantial funding.

“Partnership approach between all relevant council departments, property owners/developers and third parties (e.g. RSLs) is more likely to deliver sustainable solutions but is not a quick win.”