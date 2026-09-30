Council defends Wilko store demolition as campaigners push for leisure centre

Nation.Cymru staff

A council has defended plans to demolish a former Wilko store amid calls to save the building and turn it into a family entertainment centre.

Carmarthenshire County Council says the vacant premises at Friars Park in Carmarthen have reached the end of their usable life, but leisure operator Buzz Parks argues they could accommodate its proposed development.

Campaigners and company representatives gathered outside the building on September 25, urging the authority to pause demolition and consider the proposal.

The council says it is negotiating with a prospective tenant, although no formal agreement has been reached. Demolition, previously proposed for October 26, is now expected to begin early next year.

Welsh Government funding through the Transforming Towns Programme will cover the demolition costs. Cabinet has approved the allocation within the council’s capital programme.

Condition surveys undertaken when the council bought the building identified substantial work needed before it could be let again. The authority concluded that refurbishment would not represent value for money.

Cabinet member for regeneration, leisure, culture and tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans, said: “We welcome the public interest in the former Wilko site and share the community’s view that its future development must support the wider regeneration of the town.

“With Welsh Government fully funding the demolition, and essential roof works alone estimated at around £1 million, demolition is the most cost-effective way to unlock the site’s potential and prepare it for a productive long-term use.”

Buzz Parks says its surveyor believes the building remains viable for a 20-year lease with the improvements it proposes.

The company wants to fund a centre offering climbing, trampolining, soft play, a zip wire, interactive activities, virtual reality rooms, an amusement area and a sports bar, potentially alongside padel courts. Its plans also include dedicated provision for children with additional learning needs.

Based on its Swansea venue, Buzz Parks estimates the attraction could draw between 2,000 and 2,500 families into Carmarthen each week.

It says it has pursued the building for more than a year but received little correspondence from the council.

Protest organiser Scott Bayes said: “This is not about handing the building to one company without scrutiny. It is about ensuring that a credible proposal receives proper consideration before an irreversible decision is taken.”

Campaigners want meaningful discussions with Buzz Parks, a transparent assessment of its proposal and publication of the financial and environmental case for demolition compared with reuse.

They have also questioned the environmental impact of demolition when no replacement development has been confirmed.

The council says it has offered to discuss alternative opportunities in Carmarthen with Buzz Parks following an approach on the company’s behalf. It would also help facilitate talks with other landlords where suitable premises are privately owned.

Car park

Redevelopment could allow improvements to the existing car park, which the authority says no longer meets modern standards.

Welsh Government minister for local government, housing and planning Siân Gwenllian said: “Clearing this site is about more than demolition. It’s about creating the conditions for productive, long-term use that supports the town’s continued regeneration.”

The council says further details will be released when commercial discussions allow.

Mr Bayes said: “Buzz Parks has put an alternative on the table. The public deserves to know why it has not been fully explored.”

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