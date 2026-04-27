Council denies claims new housing scheme will be used to house ‘illegal immigrants’

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Claims that a major housing development will be used to house “illegal immigrants” through purchases by an English council have been firmly rejected by the local authority.

The rumours relate to the Brynhir development in Tenby, where nearly 100 affordable homes are planned as part of a wider scheme.

The development, on a 15-acre site on the edge of the town, has been the subject of controversy for several years. Originally approved in principle in 2020 for 144 homes, revised plans in 2024 reduced the number to 125, including 93 affordable properties.

Pembrokeshire County Council, which owns the land, has said the homes will be allocated through its local housing register, with priority given to people with a connection to the area.

The scheme was initially promoted as delivering “local houses for local people”, but has faced sustained opposition from campaigners concerned about the loss of green space and the scale of the development.

More than 20 objections were submitted, raising issues including traffic, visual impact, sewage capacity and pressure on local infrastructure. Tenby Civic Society and the Tenby Green Space Preservation Society were among those to voice concerns.

At a planning meeting, campaigner Jane Merrony described the development as “a visual intrusion which will be seen from Caldey Island”.

Despite opposition, construction work began late last year, with the full scheme expected to be completed by 2029.

More recently, concerns have circulated locally suggesting that homes could be bought by Liverpool City Council to house people from outside the area.

One resident claimed that pressure on housing in Liverpool due to immigration could lead to people being relocated to the Pembrokeshire site, questioning whether this would undermine the principle of local allocation.

In response, Pembrokeshire County Council said the claims were unfounded.

‘Untrue’

A spokesperson said: “These rumours are untrue. This site is owned and managed by the local authority. Allocations will be made to those from our Choice Homes register in accordance with a local connection lettings policy that will be developed in conjunction with the local town and community councils, and local community, in due course.”

The council reiterated that the development is intended to address local housing need, with further details on allocation policies to be confirmed.