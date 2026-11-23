Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A council’s deputy leader has slammed Welsh Government’s ‘no growth’ draft budget and warned of service cuts or significant council tax rises if it sticks to its 2.8% settlement uplift.

Announcing her budget this week, Cabinet Secretary for Finance Elin Jones MS said the Welsh Government had received a real-terms cut in its settlement from UK Government by 0.5% – but that it had chosen not to increase taxes.

Cllr Bithell deputy leader of Wrexham Council, fears the Senedd has simply passed those tax increases on to local authorities, putting them in a position where they must choose between statutory service cuts or significant council tax increases to meed demands like social care and education spending.

He also warned that the budget’s lack in investment for bus services could see Wrexham Council withhold its £650,000 investment in Transport for Wales amid fears the new administration in Cardiff is not holding up its end of the bargain regarding Wales’ new bus franchising framework by cutting funding by £4.9 million.

In her draft budget the Cabinet Secretary proposed an average increase in the local government settlement of 2.8%. That equates to around £176 million split between 22 local authorities.

She said that Wales settlement from UK Government equated to a real-terms finance cut of 0.5% and meant tough decisions had to be made.

“There were choices open to the Welsh Government to increase the pot of public money available to spend by increasing taxes,” she said. “We have chosen not to do that.

“Given this government’s commitment to helping households with the cost of living burdens faced by so many people, an extra penny on the main rate of income tax would certainly have been counterproductive to that effort.”

Barely keeping up with inflation

Cllr Bithell said Wrexham County Borough Council was concerned that the proposals barely kept up with inflation – and that Welsh Government had simply pushed the decision whether to cut services or increase taxes to local authorities.

“If we have to accept 2.8% that will be a real problem for the council,” he said. “We’ll be looking at cutting services because I think outlining we need at least a minimum of 5%.

“As it stands, the way I read the budget, we’d be looking at some serious cuts or a massive increase in council tax.

“I have to say there’s no appetite in the current climate to keep taxing our residents. People are at a breaking point as far as council tax is concerned.

“They are struggling. The cost of living has gone up – petrol, energy costs, everything’s going up. I don’t think a council tax rise is the answer. We need a better settlement from Welsh Government.

“In my personal view, 2.8% is not enough to maintain our services. I think we’ve done well over the last few years as a local authority, we’ve invested in services, we’ve improved as a city, we’ve created jobs, we haven’t made people massively redundant, we’ve kept all our services operating.

“This settlement only just about matches inflation. It’s not going to meet the demands and the pressures that we’ve currently got like the massive pressures in social care.”

Improved settlements

The Cabinet Secretary said there is an unallocated reserve of money – around £150 million – to fund improved settlements if negotiations require it.

Regarding the bus network – which is moving towards a centralised national franchise model – proposed funding cuts have left Wrexham Council’s executive frustrated.

Cllr Bithell said they were even willing to hold back their investment in the TfW franchising scheme as a result of the cuts proposed.

“We have the power to not hand our money over to Transport for Wales,” he said. “We allocated £650,000 pounds of council money into public transport, on top of what Welsh Government would spend.

“That takes spending on Wrexham’s bus network to over £1m per year. What Transport for Wales want us to do under the franchising agreement is for us to transfer all our money to them to run services but now the Welsh Government is cutting their contribution?

“I support franchising but we’re not prepared at this moment in time to hand over our money – which came from Wrexham council taxpayers.

“Why would we hand TfW our money to get a worse service than we’ve got now?

“If they put extra money in and were saying they were going to grow the network over the next three years by investing £20m, £30m, £40m that’s a different conversation, but I don’t see that in the budget.”

Not being passed on

The Plaid Cymru Government says it has announced an extra £500m for the Welsh NHS, but after a row earlier this year about additional learning needs consequentials not being passed on to local authorities, there was no extra money for ALN.

“The £500m to the NHS, that’s not new money,” said Cllr Bithell. “They’ve been putting that into the NHS for the last few years under the Labour Government, so that’s just keeping up inflation.

“Clearly education has been suffering for a few years. We don’t see any money coming for that. We can’t see anything additional for ALN either. I know the Leader Cllr Mark Pritchard has been lobbying hard for additional money for ALN and school budgets.”

The Cabinet Secretary said: “This budget concentrates resources where they will make the biggest difference to people’s lives and we will make every pound count.

“It is a break with the past, a reset in how Wales spends public money. It lays the foundations for everything this Government wants to achieve over this Senedd term, including a stronger NHS, support for local councils and more help with childcare.”