Council destroy local woodland to prove their commitment to the environment

Amelia Jones

Residents say they were blindsided by the large-scale felling of trees carried out to accommodate a council-backed butterfly planting scheme.

The £20,000 project prompted concerns last week when chainsaw crews arrived at the woodland surrounding The Wilderness Lake in Porthcawl.

Several residents said they were unaware any work had been approved and were alarmed by the scale of tree removal.

The butterfly garden was one of seven projects led by local town and community councils as part of Bridgend Council Cabinet’s Town and Community Capital Grant scheme.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said the community had been led to believe the work would involve only light canopy clearing and the planting of butterfly-friendly species.

“We were told they’d just clear a bit of ivy and let more light in,” they said. “But instead a load of people with chainsaws turned up and chopped down trees — even ones not marked on the plans.”

The resident said a site foreman showed them the plans and expressed concern that the project had been poorly communicated to the public.

According to the foreman’s account, the scheme was being directed largely by an architect’s plans.

Porthcawl town councillor Brian Jones said he was not aware of the scale of tree felling and questioned whether other councillors were fully informed. “I was not aware of that, no, and I don’t believe all councillors are aware of that,” he said.

While the council’s website notes that Griffin Park is being developed in consultation with a biodiversity officer to “create a green space that will serve as a habitat for a wide variety of plants and animal species.”

Cllr Jones argued that the tree removal undermined these goals. “They could have trimmed the canopy to let more light through,” he said. “They should never destroy a habitat just to try and replace it with another. That’s not how biodiversity works.”

He questioned the location of the butterfly garden, saying it would have been better placed in Griffin Park, where unused flower beds receive full sunlight.

Residents also questioned the lack of public consultation. They said there was no information notice or contact details available at the site, and it all seemed very ‘hush-hush.’

The architect just turned up and said, ‘Cut down this one, cut down that one, and coppice this hazel at one metre height,’ which is bizarre because he’s not a qualified tree surgeon,” one added.

Cllr Jones echoed these concerns: “The trees removed were healthy and undiseased, and who knows if there was any hibernating mammals around the bases of those trees. Has anybody checked?”

When approached for comment, Councillor Elen Jones, speaking on behalf of Porthcawl Town Council, said the concerns will be addressed at the council’s next meeting.

Shortly after this reply, photos circulated in a local group chat showing stump grinders at work, ensuring these trees would not regrow. It was captioned: “All the birds that used to sing here have gone.”