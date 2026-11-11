Council discuss plans to tear down vandalised buildings near historic pier entrance

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to demolish vandalised, derelict buildings surrounding the former pier entrance at a popular seaside area will be discussed by council’s planning committee.

Conwy council is seeking permission to demolish later commercial buildings and associated structures surrounding the Grade II-listed former Rhos Point pier entrance building on Marine Drive – with the listed tower building set to remain.

Two related applications, submitted on behalf of the authority by Mr Bleddyn Evans, will be considered when councillors meet.

The authority has recently received funding from the UK Government’s Local Growth Fund (LGF) “to remove the eyesore buildings, which have been subjected to repeated break-ins and vandalism”.

The applications relate solely to demolition works, with no replacement buildings or redevelopment proposals included.

The former pier entrance building is a hexagonal stone structure dating from around 1895, where visitors to the old pier would have paid their admission fees.

The two buildings proposed to be demolished include a former bistro and a fishing-trip retail unit.

Other structures on the site opposite the Rhos Fynach pub include low brick walls marking out landscaped areas and several dressed limestone pillars, some of which previously supported a canopy.

A planning report states that the “future development of the site” would be “subject to a further planning application”.

Officers have been advised by heritage guardians Cadw that the northern structure is deemed to be listed because it is attached to the former pier entrance building.

The plans are due to be discussed at a Conwy County Council planning committee meeting at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ on Wednesday 11 November.