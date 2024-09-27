Council elects new Leader

Plaid Cymru Councillor Gary Pritchard has been unanimously elected as the new leader of Anglesey Council.

He replaces previous leader Llinos Medi who was elected as the Plaid Cymru MP for Ynys Môn at the general election in July.

Councillor Pritchard was first elected back in 2021 as a Plaid Cymru Councillor for Seiriol Ward. He became a member of the Executive in 2022 with portfolio responsibility for Children, Young People and Families as well as the Housing Portfolio. He was then appointed Deputy Leader in 2023.

Collaboration

The new council leader said: “Consistency, perseverance, and collaboration will be key as we move forward. As Leader, I will give a hundred percent to ensure that this Council provides the people of the Island with the best possible services. That is the aim – even though we continue to face significant financial challenges as we try to set the 2025/26 budget.”

“I will build on the hard work of the former Leader, Llinos Medi, who managed to set the Council on strong foundations and in the same manner I’m willing to work with all elected members in order to achieve our aims and values for the benefit of all our communities and residents.”

“The aim of Plaid Cymru, as a ruling group, is to continue to lead a Council which performs well and meets the aims of the Council Plan to ensure that Ynys Môn is a healthy and prosperous island where people can thrive. This vision commits us to providing the best possible services to all Island residents.

He added, “We are extremely pleased with recent positive reports received by our Children’s Services, Adult Services and Education Department. The Housing Service continues the respond to the challenges of providing local housing and our Economy Development team works tirelessly to respond to the strategies of both Governments. Each of our Council department is achieving. Our staff are an invaluable asset, and we thank them for successfully meeting our demands … and more.”

“As Leader, I will also focus on continued collaboration regionally and nationally to ensure the Council a strong voice.

“The current economic climate and cost-of-living crisis continue to bite. There is a growing demand on our services and we face challenging times as budgets are squeezed. Despite this, there are also exciting opportunities ahead for the Island, but the Government must make timely decisions so that we can be part of any journey and deliver significant benefits to Anglesey and its residents.”

Council Chief Executive, Dylan J Williams said, “I would like to congratulate Councillor Gary Pritchard on being elected as the Leader of the County Council and look forward to working closely with him in future.”

TV producer

Before becoming a Councillor, Mr Pritchard was a freelance TV Producer working on different documentaries and live sport for S4C.

He also worked with the local brass band where he is the secretary and member of Seindorf Beaumaris as well as being a tutor with the Youth Band.

He is a Member of the Wales Brass Band Council and is also on the National Eisteddfod Brass Band Panel.

Mr Pritchard is also a keen supporter of Wrexham FC and the Welsh National Football Team and is a member of Beaumaris Allotment Society and of the Town’s Rowing Club where he is a strong advocate for the mental and physical health benefits of both activities.

