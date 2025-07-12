Council embarks on £4.8 million road improvement programme

Carmarthenshire County Council has started a £4.8 million programme of work to improve the condition of local roads.

The resurfacing programme started on 1 July and will target around 50 sections of urban and rural roads across the county, with £3.3 million allocated to deliver improvements to key routes.

In addition, a further £1.5 million has been committed to preventative surface treatment – also known as surface dressing – which will began earlier this week.

Potholes

Surface dressing is a cost-effective and efficient method of sealing cracks, restoring grip, and extending the life of roads. This treatment also help to reduce the likelihood of potholes developing in the future.

An additional £1 million is being invested in essential bridge maintenance and improvements, alongside £400,000 to improve the safety and accessibility of walking routes.

Advance notice signs of upcoming work will be placed at each location to minimise disruption, and full details of any traffic management arrangements – including necessary road closures – will be published on causeway one.network.

In some cases, works will be scheduled during off-peak hours, with closures typically in place from 7:00pm.

Access for emergency services and local businesses will be maintained wherever possible. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and take extra care when travelling near works areas.

Resilient

Cllr Edward Thomas, Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services, said: “We are delivering one of the most significant investments in road infrastructure to date. This programme is about more than just short-term repairs – it’s about making our roads safer, stronger and more resilient for the future.

While we can’t treat every road, the combination of resurfacing and preventative work will make a real difference for communities across Carmarthenshire. I’d like to thank residents in advance for their patience while these essential works are carried out.”

The council says its resurfacing programme follows a risk based approach which takes into account the network hierarchy and traffic volumes when prioritising the final programme.

