Council expresses interest in funding restoration and development of Heritage Park

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have agreed to express an interest in funding for the potential restoration and development of Rhondda Heritage Park to support its long-term future.

Earlier this week, Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council’s cabinet agreed to submit a new expression of interest to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the Rhondda Heritage Park.

They also agreed to commit around £210,000 up to March 2028 to fund the stage one development phase based on a positive response to the expression of interest.

Progressing to the stage two delivery phase would be subject to a further cabinet decision.

In September 2016 cabinet approved a two-stage programme with phase one being to secure the long-term future of Rhondda Heritage Park through an improved visitor experience with a £500,000 investment (including

digital installations and building repairs) and explored partnerships for the café and play area.

All stage one recommendations were completed and further improvements have followed using council funds and external funding grants, the cabinet report said.

Stage two proposed a National Heritage Lottery Fund application for major restoration and development.

The delivery of phase one fed into the heritage strategy for 2025-30 which has aims to secure heritage, advocate heritage, value heritage, and engage communities.

The report said the proposed redevelopment of RHP (Rhondda Heritage Park) will also support the delivery of the RCT tourism strategy which notes “that fundamentally RCT is a destination with a sense of drama and place where the narrative of our pioneering past is reinvented to provide a first-class contemporary visitor experience”.

Although the council developed and submitted an expression of interest that was accepted by National Lottery Heritage Fund (NHLF) in 2022 resource constraints within regeneration and heritage services have delayed development of a proposal.

It is understood NHLF remains supportive, encouraging the council to proceed with an application for RHP, and currently offers grants of up to £10m.

The previous expression of interest expired in May 2024 so a new one is set to be submitted.

Stage one of the process is the development phase and is expected to last up to 18 months.

Ahead of submitting a stage one application to NLHF the council will need to commit approximately £210,000, available up to March 2028, for the development work required.

This funding will support two specialist project development officers, expert consultants, and a programme of community engagement.

An updated building condition survey, estimated at £10,000, is also included.

It added that is anticipated this can be funded from Welsh Government’s local growth fund under the ‘improving local infrastructure’ category where

investment in heritage assets to attract visitors and support the Welsh language is included.

If the stage one application is approved NHLF will provide development funding to support the preparation of a stage two submission including grant funding to cover project development staffing and specialist costs.

If the stage application is successful the council would then enter the full delivery phase.

At this stage NHLF funding of up to £10m may be available subject to meeting the fund’s assessment criteria and securing a minimum 10% match funding contribution from the council of around £1m or more.

Project staffing costs for delivery remain eligible expenditure within a successful stage two award.

The report said: “This represents a significant opportunity to leverage substantial external investment far outweighing the council’s initial financial commitment.

“Successfully securing stage two funding would enable the comprehensive delivery of the project, supporting RHP’s long-term future, and significantly enhancing its role as a cultural, educational, and economic asset for the region.”

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