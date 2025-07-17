Council extends dog control order to tackle dog fouling

A Welsh council is taking strong action against irresponsible dog owners that do not clean up their dog’s mess.

In addition to asking the public for help to identify individuals caught on CCTV failing to clear up their dog’s faeces in public spaces, Carmarthenshire County Council has agreed to extend its Dog Control Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) for a further three years, until June 2028.

The council hopes the move will help protect the county’s communities and public spaces from the impact of irresponsible dog ownership.

Dog owners who breach the PSPO can be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100 (reduced to £50 if paid within 10 days), or face prosecution with a maximum fine of £1,000.

Prosecution

Since the PSPO was introduced, the council has received more than 3,400 complaints related to dog fouling and dog control and, between 2016 and 2024, has issued 136 fixed penalty notices and pursued seven prosecutions for non-payment.

The PSPO, first introduced in 2016, is designed to tackle ongoing concerns including dog fouling, dogs being off leads in inappropriate areas, and the presence of dogs in enclosed children’s play parks.

Dog fouling remains one of the most frequent complaints received by the council.

Dog mess poses a serious health risk, especially to children and can cause infections such as toxocariasis, which in severe cases can lead to illness or even blindness.

The council says irresponsible dog ownership can also cause distress, nuisance, and reduce enjoyment of Carmarthenshire’s shared spaces.

Under the PSPO, it is an offence to:

Fail to clean up after a dog on public land.

Refuse to place a dog on a lead when directed by an authorised officer.

Allow a dog into enclosed children’s play areas.

The order includes appropriate exemptions for people with disabilities and for working dogs.

Play areas

A targeted consultation carried out in late 2024 showed that 98% of respondents supported the requirement to clean up after dogs, 89% supported the power to direct dogs be placed on leads and 87% supported excluding dogs from enclosed play areas.

In total, 92% supported extending the PSPO for another three years.

Respondents included Dyfed Powys Police, local councils, access groups, and dog welfare organisations.

Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Decarbonisation and Sustainability, said: “The majority of dog owners in Carmarthenshire act responsibly and we thank them for playing their part in keeping our communities clean.

“We remain disappointed that a minority continue to ignore the rules and allow their dogs to foul in public places or cause nuisance to others.

“It’s not only unpleasant, but also a risk to public health and spoils the enjoyment of shared spaces for everyone.

“This extension of the PSPO reflects our determination to tackle these issues and support the responsible majority.

“We all have a role to play in protecting our parks, footpaths, and beaches for current and future generations.”

Additional suggestions raised during the consultation, such as tighter controls on sports pitches and further reviews of exclusion zones, may be considered separately.

The council has also acknowledged concerns about the wording of the assistance dog exemption and confirmed it will continue to apply a fair and proportionate approach to enforcement.

A formal Extension Order will now be published, and an updated version of the 2016 Order will be made available on the Council’s website.

