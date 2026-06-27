Council extends domestic abuse support contract while ‘fundamental’ review is carried out

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Members of a county council have approved plans to extend a contract for domestic abuse services while a “fundamental” review is carried out.

The plans that were given the go-ahead at a cabinet meeting on June 23 will now see the authority suspend their procurement requirements and extend their current contract with Safer Merthyr Tydfil for another 12-24 months.

The social care service provides recovery focused support for children, young people, and women affected by domestic abuse in Bridgend county.

The report given to members said after a recent audit it was necessary to carry out a review of the service before deciding on future commissioning and delivery models.

The report said: “Domestic abuse continues to be a significant and recurring feature within safeguarding activity across the council.

“Data relating to children requiring care and support demonstrates the prevalence and impact of domestic abuse within families.

“At March 31, 2025, domestic abuse was identified as a contributing factor in over 40% of cases where children were subject to child protection plans.

“Elements of the review have already taken place as part of a recent ‘Becoming Looked After’ audit that identified domestic abuse as a consistent feature across families where children enter care.

“The audit also highlighted limited evidence of domestic abuse services being consistently accessed or embedded within plans, indicating a gap between identified need and intervention.”

The review is expected to take a minimum of six months and aims for a “whole-system change” which provides a more preventative model of support rather than responding at the point of crisis.

Speaking at the meeting the council’s deputy leader Jane Gebbie said they were not looking to abandon procurement principals but to protect vulnerable children and families while they undertook a “fundamental” review of domestic abuse services.

She said: “I think it’s important to note that we’re not criticising any of our service delivery. In fact our service is well-valued but it’s fragmented and demand exceeds capacity.

“Partners agree that a whole system redesign is needed but conducting a procurement exercise now would lock us in to a model that may change and divert resources away from the review itself.”

Then plan was later approved unanimously by members in attendance.