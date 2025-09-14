Council faces £459,000 repair bill after drainage system collapsed at waste depot

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Urgent maintenance is required at a south Wales council’s waste depot after a drainage system collapsed.

A new report has confirmed repairs are needed at Caerphilly Council’s Full Moon waste depot in Crosskeys.

Cabinet members will be asked to approve £459,000 of funding for works including replacement drainage and concrete hard standing.

It means the recycling and waste transfer station will be out of action for around 11 weeks – but the site’s household recycling centre, where residents can take their waste, will remain open to the public.

Government initiative

The money for the repairs is expected to come from a government initiative through which manufacturers pay to cover the recycling costs of their packaging.

Caerphilly Council will receive nearly £5.4 million from that fund this year, and has already committed £2 million of that towards buying a new waste depot in Ystrad Mynach’s Duffryn Business Park.

While the publicly accessible recycling centre will be unaffected by the 11-week works, the council will temporarily move its residual waste to Cardiff and its recycling to an unspecified site “within the borough”.

Cabinet members are expected to approve the proposed maintenance works and contingency costs at a meeting on Wednesday September 17.