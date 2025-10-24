Council faces £75,000 fine for missing Welsh Government 70 per cent recycling target

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

A fine of just over £75,000 is expected by a Welsh council after it failed to hit the Welsh Government’s 70 per cent recycling rate last year.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Economic Development and Environment Management scrutiny committee on Tuesday, October 21, councillors received a report on the authority’s Waste and Recycling performance for 2024/2025.

While the recycling rate went up from 66.18 per cent for 2023/2024 to 68.89 per cent in 2024/2025, it still fell short of the 70 per cent recycling rate.

The report explains that the council was 376 tonnes shy of achieving the Welsh Government target.

With a £200 fine to be levied on every tonne short of the 70 per cent threshold, this means the council is bracing itself for a £75,200 fine.

Mitigation aims

Neighbourhood Services Team Manager Lisa Jones said: “We have continued to build on the recycling rate and have seen that increase – however despite that improvement Blaenau Gwent has failed to reach the 70 per cent target.

“We have worked with the Welsh Government and WRAP to develop a new waste and recycling strategy and the action we could take to increase our rate to 70 per cent and beyond.”

She saw the year-on-year recycling rate increase as an argument to put to the Welsh Government to mitigate the potential fine and had not heard from them whether or not the fine would be enforced.

When compared to other Welsh local authorities, Blaenau Gwent’s performance sees it ranked overall 13 of the 22 – but the report keeps the rest of the table confidential.

“The right direction”

Ms Jones continued: “We’re particularly pleased with the increase in reuse and repair activity across Blaenau Gwent and due to the success and appeal of the two repair cafes.

“We’ve supported the launch of another repair cafe in Tredegar – and have a small group of dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers who repair many items for the residents.”

She added that the council had joined forces with the Aneurin Leisure Trust to reuse second hand sports kit and clothing and kit rooms have been established in Tredegar and Ebbw Vale leisure centres.

Cllr Jonathan Millard (non-aligned Independent Ebbw Vale South) said: “It’s a little disappointing that we’ve missed the target and we’ve ended up with a huge fine.”

Independent group leader Cllr Wayne Hodgins (Independent group – Brynmawr) said: “Just to be one per cent under is a great achievement when you look over historic records.

“We are going in the right direction of travel.”

Councillors voted to accept the report.