Council faces call to support campaigners and oppose hospital changes

A call for a council to stand behind campaigners opposing potential losses in hospital services at the county’s main hospital is to be heard by councillors next week.

Late last month, Hywel Dda University Health Board launched a public consultation, running to August 31, into potential changes across in service provision across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire after classifying nine key services as ‘critical’, stating that urgent reorganisation is necessary.

The services identified are: critical care, dermatology, emergency general surgery, endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, radiology, stroke, and urology.

There are no changes to how people access emergency care (A&E) or minor injury care.

It has raised concerns that some services currently provided at Bronglais could be downgraded, with one of the many options over the services including stroke at the hospital being downgraded to a ‘treat and transfer’ model, with reduced services in Ceredigion.

In neighbouring Pembrokeshire, fears have been raised that patients at Withybush Hospital could be relocated to other hospitals in the health board area through a potential reduced intensive care service.

Motion

A Notice of Motion by Cllr Alun Williams, to be heard at the June 12 meeting of Ceredigion County Council, says: “Ysbyty Cyffredinol Bronglais may be on the northern periphery of the Hywel Dda Health Board area, but it is in a central position on the map of Wales and the only general hospital between Carmarthen and Bangor. It provides vital healthcare services for patients in Ceredigion, Powys and Meirionydd.

“Accessibility and local provision are fundamental to good healthcare and we will take a critical view of any proposals likely to lead to a loss of local services. We note that concerns have recently been raised about the potential reduction of services at the hospital by Hywel Dda University Health Board – this time concerning stroke services.

“To this end we support in principle the work of the Protect Bronglais Services local campaign group in its efforts to prevent any reduction of services at the hospital.

“Given that public transport links are already inadequate in this region, moving services away from Aberystwyth will make access to adequate hospital treatment even more difficult.”

It adds: “As a council we call for the maximum provision of facilities and services at Ysbyty Cyffredinol Bronglais and for equity of healthcare for the population of central Wales.”

Vital

The call by Cllr Williams asks that:

“Hywel Dda University Health Board acknowledges that the residents of Ceredigion and central Wales deserve as full and accessible a health service as all other residents within the Board’s remit.”

“Hywel Dda University Health Board, and the Welsh Government, clarify their positions on the future of vital services at Bronglais in general and equity of access to healthcare for the population of central Wales, stroke services in particular.”

Concerns about the potential downgrading of the stroke services have previously been raised by local Senedd Member Elin Jones MS, who has said: “This model of care would make it virtually impossible for relatives to visit patients daily or frequently, and we know how important these visits are to aid recovery from stroke. We cannot accept this offer of a treat and transfer model, and I’m working with everyone in the local community in the hope that the Health Board will realise that this model is unacceptable.

“I urge everyone to respond to the public consultation when it opens, so that we can try to secure the current high-quality services we have in Bronglais, and that the Health Board receives a very clear ‘No’ from the people of Ceredigion.”

At the May meeting of the health board, Medical Director Mr Mark Henwood said: “No decisions have been made on the options presented, and there are currently no preferred solutions. The changes we are looking to make are to ensure we have safe, high-quality services and affordable healthcare in the future, and have at their heart the best interests of the people of west Wales and their patient experience.”

Following consultation, the proposals will be further discussed at a future health board meeting, expect to be November of this year.

Public drop-in events are being held throughout the region over June and July.

