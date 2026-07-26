Council faces criticism over replacement recycling bag charges

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A county council is facing fresh criticism for its household cardboard recycling system, due to blue bags ripping and the authority charging residents for replacements.

Earlier this year, independents at Denbighshire County Council called for a rethink on the authority’s recycling container policy which states residents should be charged for replacement containers and bags.

The council currently charges £25 for a new bin or Trolibocs and £12.50 for collection bags – and the blue bags are reportedly ripping easily.

This has led to various petitions online, but the council continues to ask residents to foot the bill.

One Ruthin dad contacted the Local Democracy Reporting Service to complain about the bags.

“The blue bag situation is a joke. All the blue bags are ripped to shreds because they’re such poor quality, and then the council are trying to charge people to replace them. It is scandalous,” he said.

Ruthin councillor Huw Hilditch-Roberts said the blue bags were causing real issues for residents.

“There is a massive frustration among residents, especially during the bad weather recently where bags were blown away, and also the quality is very poor, causing them to damage easily,” he said.

“Some residents have even bought their own blue bags to compensate because they are so expensive to buy from the council, but the council has also refused on some occasions to collect the bags because they are not council issued.”

Cllr Hilditch-Roberts then explained independent councillors put a motion forward at May’s full council to review the replacement procedure, which was backed by councillors’ vote.

He added: “My position is very clear. Residents should not be charged for any replacement blue bags or any bins of any kind.”

Rhyl councillor Brian Jones agreed and commented: “I feel that the blue bags have proved themselves not to be man enough for the job.

“They don’t take reasonable wear and tear that you would probably expect, and it would appear to be a problem with the material because the bags are shredding apart and ripping easily. They haven’t been in use that long, so maybe there is a problem in the specifications used to manufacture them.”

He added: “People are getting charged. If you want a replacement bag as of today, there is a charge. I expect Denbighshire will see sense and come up with a policy and a system that allows residents to claim for a new bag where the damage is proved to be wear and tear.”

The blue bag situation is the latest in a long line of problems faced by Denbighshire’s Trolibocs scheme. Launched in June 2024, the multi-million-pound recycling and bin collection scheme has faced numerous issues, with both the council leader and former chief executive apologising for late collections and bin bags piling up on the streets during the rollout.

A spokesman for Denbighshire County Council said: “We are aware of concerns raised by residents and recognise issues some households have experienced recently with their blue bags.

“The Waste and Recycling Service is reviewing all options available to address these issues and support effective recycling across the county. We will provide any further updates to residents when appropriate.”

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