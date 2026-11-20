Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh local authority is facing an estimated funding shortfall of £25.938m ahead of the upcoming financial year, according to a newly published council report.

Conwy County Council has warned that it faces “very difficult and unpalatable choices” to achieve a balanced budget before the statutory deadline of 4 March 2027.

The financial outlook report will be discussed by cabinet next week and outlines severe pressures driven by “service demand” and ongoing risks surrounding pay and price inflation.

The warning will set alarm bells ringing about yet another potential council tax rise and service cuts.

Led by the council’s strategic director for finance and resources Amanda Hughes and finance portfolio holder Cllr Chris Cater, the report cautions that the Welsh Government draft settlement outlook is “not positive”.

The report warns: “Members need to recognise that the financial pressures for 2027/28 are significant and the outlook for the Welsh Government draft settlement is not positive.

“In order to set a balanced budget, the council faces very difficult and unpalatable choices if it is to achieve a balanced budget position.

“If council is unable to do so, then it would result in the Chief Financial Officer issuing a Local Government and Finance Act 1988 section 114 notice and potential intervention by external commissioners.”

A 114 notice is an official statutory warning issued by a UK local authority’s chief finance officer when a council cannot balance its budget.

Because UK councils cannot legally go bankrupt or become insolvent like private companies, a Section 114 notice is a worst-case scenario resulting in a spending freeze, with commissioners potentially taking over the council’s running.

Cabinet members will be tasked with noting and accepting the risks identified.

Welsh Government published its Draft Budget for 2027-28 earlier this week, warning “finances remain tight”.

An additional £176m in the Local Government Settlement for 2027-28 was announced – an average increase of 2.8%, with every local authority getting at least 2.5%.

Local councils can expect more detailed figures when the Welsh Government publishes the Provisional Local Settlement in December.

The cabinet meeting will take place at Conwy County Council’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay on Tuesday 24 November.