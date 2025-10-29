Council facing ‘exceptional’ financial pressures

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council is facing a daunting £22m funding gap for 2026/27.

A report being discussed by Conwy County Council’s governance and audit committee on Monday 27 October at the council’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay outlines both the current financial position and the challenges ahead.

The report revealed the financial outturn for 2024/25 left a “small end-of-year surplus” of £345,000, with services over budget by £8.7m, but this was “offset by additional Welsh Government funding and other corporate gains”.

As of 31 March 2025, Conwy’s revenue reserves stood at just under £29.5m, an increase of nearly £4m.

Capital reserves rose sharply to £42.3m, up by £17.1m, while school reserves fell by £2.7m to £4.4m.

The council also reported a council tax collection rate of 96.7%, the fourth highest in Wales.

Shortfall

There is a projected shortfall of £2.6m for the first quarter of 2025/26, with the council running over budget across departments in social care; environment, roads, and facilities; housing; and home-to-school transport.

But the report warns of continuing financial pressures ahead.

For 2026/27, Conwy is facing an estimated resource shortfall of £22m — even after factoring in a likely £5m increase in Welsh Government funding and potential savings from a 3% reduction in pension contributions, worth around £2.8m.

According to the report, every 1% rise in council tax would generate around £866,000, while extra income from fees and charges is expected to bring in a further £1m.

Pressures

Cllr Chris Cater, cabinet member for finance and strategic planning, said the pressures were being felt across Wales.

“There is no doubt that the substantial financial challenges that CCBC faces continue, and this is shared by the whole of the local government sector in Wales,” he said.

“Our own financial control systems are robust, and I have confidence in the extensive work which continues, at many different levels, to manage the situation.”

Cllr Cater added he would attend the WLGA Local Government Budget Seminar in November, where Welsh councils will discuss ideas to help balance budgets and deal with “exceptional pressures”.

The committee will be asked to note the current position and ongoing work to manage Conwy’s finances.