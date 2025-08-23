Council flushed with success of local toilet strategy

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A Welsh council has noted the progress in its ‘local toilet strategy’ which aims to provide more public loos on a ‘cost neutral basis’.

Conwy Borough County Council has been collaborating with town and community councils and local groups to try to provide more facilities by seeking sponsorship, between 2025/26

But the strategy, had also seen some toilets close in areas where no sponsorship has been found.

The council had also tried to encourage more local businesses to make their facilities available through its ‘community toilet scheme’, but only managed to get three to sign up.

As part of its ongoing plan, the council had also been investigating other toilets which have a potential for charging but it has also made more toilets publicly available free in its services and other buildings.

Community scheme

The local toilet strategy progress report came up for discussion at the council’s economy and place overview and scrutiny committee, on Wednesday, August 20.

After scrutinising the scheme, the council accepted a recommendation that the economy and place overview and scrutiny committee note the progress in delivering the toilet strategy with a proposal by Cllr Alan Hunter, seconded by Cllr Bernice McLoughlin.

The meeting heard that across the county there were now currently 48 public toilets available with the council operating 41 of them.

This included 21 public toilets run by CCBC plus 20 more now made available in council buildings, five public toilets managed by local community groups, town and community councils, Three businesses had also signed up to the community toilet scheme to allow the public to use their facilities.

Engage

A report had noted that the council aimed to “engage” with more local businesses as efforts so far to expand the community toilet scheme had so far been “unsuccessful”.

However, an application form was still on the council’s toilet strategy website and open for new applications.

The report had also noted there were public toilets in Llangernyw, Llansannan, Penmachno, Dolwyddelan, Pentrefoelas, Llannefydd and Llanfairfechan which were now managed by local community groups or town and community councils.

With their support, the 21 public toilets would remain open across nine wards, during 2025/26.

Of those, 20 would be open year-round, with only one will closed during the winter

It was noted that where no sponsorship agreement had been reached, or where no interest in the transfer of the toilet expressed, buildings would be declared “vacant and surplus to requirement to reduce maintenance and utility costs”.

This had already applied to six public toilets, which had added to the three public toilets that had already closed.

Poor condition

This had been “due to being in a poor condition or having been badly vandalised”.

“Ongoing action” had also seen the council “monitor footfall” at council operated public toilets, with data having been collected from Eglwysbach; Rhos on Sea Promenade; Pensarn Promenade; West Shore, Llandudno Pentrefoels; Pont y Pair, Betws y Coed.

As part of the ongoing work to review the toilets that were currently free, and to “consider the suitability for introducing charges,” a report had also stated that of 13 of the 21 public toilets currently open, some already had charging arrangements installed (62%).

A remaining eight were sponsored by a town council, with seven to remain free of charge, and one to be relocated.

Cabinet member Cllr Nigel Smith hailed the strategy a success.

He said: “We must not forget how successful this has been. This was brought about when toilets were being closed all over the country, not just Wales but the whole of the United Kingdom.

“Thanks for the hard work of our staff and the engagemebnt and support of our community councils we are in a fantastic position to now have double the amount of toilets to one of our close neighbouring authorities.

“We should be very proud of what we have achieved…this is a sucess story, but I know it is not totally perfect, I do get that”.

